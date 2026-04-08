FC Cincinnati’s Once-Mighty Defense Has Imploded

Since 2000 (aka when MLS ditched its XFL-esque shootout scheme to break ties) no Major League Soccer side won more over a three-year span than FC Cincinnati from 2023 to 2025. Sure, the Orange and Blue have just one trophy and zero title match appearances to show for it, but winning at that rate merits commendation.

Just like all other sports, offense can come and go for stretches in soccer. But a stingy defense can ensure consistency and lift teams up several levels—from average to good and from good to great. Check out Cincinnati’s goals conceded totals over the past three seasons in league play:

• 2023: 39 (tied for second-best in the Eastern Conference)

• 2024: 48 (third in East)

• 2025: 40 (second in East)

Dependable goal prevention has permitted Pat Noonan’s sides to perennially stay in matches, perform historically well on the road, and grind out 1-0 victory after 1-0 victory. That trend appeared to follow them into 2026, until the past three weeks happened.

Following Saturday night’s 4-2 loss at New York Red Bulls, FC Cincinnati has now conceded 15 goals in six league matches, tied for the third-worst mark in MLS. They’ve also shipped 18 goals over their past four matches in all competitions, a complete 180-degree turn after yielding just two over the season’s first six matches. No matter whether it’s been Roman Celentano or Evan Louro in goal, Matt Miazga or Miles Robinson captaining the defense, or playing its typical back three lienup or a back four, opponents are scoring against FCC at an alarming rate.

The team has allowed at least three goals in each of its past four matches. In 2025, FCC didn’t surrender at least three goals in four separate contests until May 28. Two seasons ago, the Orange and Blue didn’t permit at least three goals in a match until May 25. In 2023, the defense gave up three or more goals in a game just four times during the entire 34-match regular season.

A dogmatic advocate of playing three center backs since the second match of his Cincinnati tenure, Noonan rolled out a back four against the Red Bulls, with center backs Miazga and Nick Hagglund flanked by Kyle Smith and Bryan Ramirez at fullback. One match does not render an experiment a success or failure—particularly with Ramirez having just one day of practice to pick up the new formation—but the switch did not yield immediate dividends. The Red Bulls logged more than one goal for the first time all season and racked up six shorts on target.

Evander’s production lacking

Through eight matches (six starts) and nearly 500 minutes of match time this season, Evander has zero goals and two assists. The back-to-back MVP finalist’s poor goal contribution is a continuation from his barren 2025 playoffs, in which he logged zero goals or assists over four matches.

On Saturday in New York, the Brazilian logged his second-highest expected goals and highest key pass totals of the season but still wound up with zero goal contributions. A sign of good things to come? FCC will need better finishing from the entire group to counteract the drop in defensive form.

The back four did seem to unlock the Orange and Blue’s offensive potential—six shots on target and nearly three expected goals reflect that—but the formation shift did nothing to clog the defensive leaks. We’ll see if that changes Saturday afternoon in Toronto, particularly with Celentano, Miles Robinson, and Obinna Nwobodo all potentially returning to the lineup.

Grant Freking is in his eighth year of FC Cincinnati coverage for Cincinnati Magazine.