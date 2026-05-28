Favorite Things Deli & Market Adds Grab-and-Go Option

Photograph by Elizabeth A. Lowry

When Favorite Things Deli & Market manager Josh Moss and his mom, Leah Moss (owner of Loveland’s All the Ingredients), were mulling over names for their new grab-and-go establishment in downtown Loveland, they decided on “Favorite Things,” a nod to one of the most beloved scenes from their favorite movie musical The Sound of Music.

And, although they may not be offering raindrops on roses or whiskers on kittens, you will definitely be able to find their take on brown paper packages tied up with strings, in the form of to-go deli options and other carryout grocery items.

While the Mosses have been running catering and weekly meal delivery service All the Ingredients since 2018, Leah didn’t officially open the brick-and-mortar kitchen on Loveland-Madeira Road until December 2025. Throughout these years Josh and his mom toyed with opening a similar spot where their food could be picked up on the fly.

“Favorite Things is indeed [an] extension of All the Ingredients,” Josh explains. “We always dreamed of a way to immediately serve our food to customers, with some grab-and-go options that were even more convenient than ordering weekly meal prep. Customers were asking us if there was somewhere we sold our food and until this point there wasn’t.”

The space—located next to the Lemons & Limes Boutique at the corner of West Loveland Avenue and Karl Brown Way—was initially scouted by the Mosses as a place to open All the Ingredients. After they realized it wouldn’t be big enough to fulfill their catering/kitchen needs, they opened instead in their current spot just down the road. However, right after their grand opening they learned that the former Cocoa Bites/Sucre location would be available again soon, so they took it as a sign to give Favorite Things a go.

Josh says the market, which is set to open at the beginning of next month, will focus on convenience. It will be a spot where locals and passersby can stop in and order fresh-made sandwiches or other handcrafted deli options.

“We want to fill a niche need in Loveland’s thriving downtown area,” he says. “We know people have been asking for this type of establishment to return to Loveland, but we are being careful to not compete with other Loveland businesses. We are not a sit-down restaurant, nor do we plan on offering breakfast, coffee, or alcoholic beverages because those will already be handled by our neighbors.”

In addition to their curated, classic, and modern menu items, Favorite Things will offer shelves stocked with beverages, elevated groceries, home needs, and quality local and small-business products like homemade pastas, sauces, seasonings, local meats, produce, flowers, and honey, as well as a few other unique items they’ve discovered on their travels.

While the market has very limited indoor and outdoor seating options, the Mosses anticipate customers will have no problem taking their food to go and enjoying it along the bike path or elsewhere in downtown Loveland — just in time for the summer weather and outdoor picnics.

“We love Loveland and couldn’t be more excited to have a location in the historic downtown area near the Little Miami Bike Trail,” Josh says. “The location is perfect for grab-and-go options for anyone enjoying the area, whether they are shopping, cycling, or paddling their way through Loveland.”

Favorite Things is scheduled to open on Friday, June 5. Follow the market’s Facebook page for more details closer to the opening date.