Cincinnati Weekend Picks May 29-31

Photograph courtesy Summerfair Cincinnati

After the rain lets up, get out of the house and check out some of the great events around town. Pride events also start this weekend, so check out or official Pride calendar for a comprehensive list of those.

Midwest Friends Fest

This three-day celebration of midwestern music is back at Southgate House Revival—this time with four stages. Over 70 bands will be performing around the venue while highlighting community organizations like Food Not Bombs, Abortion Fund of Ohio, 513 Hygiene Care, and more. Ticket prices vary based on the day of attendance. Thurs, May 28-Sat, May 30, Southgate House Revival, 111 E. Sixth St., Newport

Summerfair

Don’t mind all the construction at Riverbend—Summerfair is still going strong after over 50 years and showcasing some of the best artists in the city and from around the country. Attendees will get to peruse the works by hundreds of exhibitors while enjoying live music from all different genres. Tickets are $10 for a single day, $15 for the weekend, and free for kids 12 and under. Fri, My 29-Sun, May 31, Coney Island, 6201 Kellogg Rd., Anderson Twp.

Art After Dark: Queer Art Fest

The Cincinnati Art Museum is kicking off Pride season with an event celebrating local queer artist including Murry Foust. This AAD will feature an artisan vendor market, drag performers, trivia, music from DJ Syimone, food from carl’s Deli, and the usual tours, open galleries, and cash bars. Admission is free. Fri, May 29, 5-9 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

CincItalia

Cincinnati’s Italian festival is back at Harvest Home Park with food made by local nonnas, drinks, music, folk dancing, live cooking and cultural demos, games, rides, a vintage art show, and the Big Italian $10,000 Raffle. The first night is only 21+, but Saturday and Sunday will be all-ages. Fri, May 29-Sun, May 31, Harvest Home Park, 3961 North Bend Rd., Cheviot

Reds Pride Night

At this year’s Pride Night, attendees who purchase a Pride ticket will get to watch the City Connect game against the Braves from a special section and receive an exclusive Reds Pride crossbody bag while supplies last. Plus, $7 from every event ticket sold will benefit Cincinnati Pride. Fri, May 29, 6:40 p.m., Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

Canoe & Coffee

Join Great Parks for a morning of relaxation and rejuvenation on the water. Attendees will enjoy fresh coffee and tea by the lake at Winton Woods before heading out under the guidance of a canoeing instructor. Registration for this 18+ event is $20 and includes all equipment. Sat, May 30, 9-11:30 a.m., Winton Woods, 10248 McKelvey Rd., Springfield Twp.

STEREO ’26

Cincinnati’s largest DJ festival is coming to the Riverfront Rink at Sawyer Point. It’ll be a full day of music from 15 DJs curated by DJ Vader Mixx plus wellness activations, food trucks, live performances, and free roller skating. Sat, May 30, noon-10 p.m., Riverfront Rink, 907 Riverside Dr., downtown

AAPI Tasting Tour

Findlay Market is honoring Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by highlighting its AAPI vendors. Tickets for this tasting tour are $40 and include samples like mini bibimbap from Kanji, shrimp and pork spring rolls from Pho Lang Thang, and oysters from Sen. Sat, May 30, 2-3:30 p.m., Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Oxford Wine & Craft Beer Festival

Enjoy drinks from local wineries and craft breweries in the heart of Oxford alongside an artisan market of over 30 vendors , live music, and food from 16 different eateries. Tickets are $30 online, $35, in person, and proceeds benefit the Oxford Chamber of Commerce’s scholarship fund. Sat, May 30, 2-10 p.m., Main & High St., Oxford

Clue (1985) with the Denton Affair

The Esquire will be screening cult classic comedy Clue (1985) alongside a live shadowcast performance by The Denton Affair. They’ll be showing each consecutive “or it could have happened like this…” ending of the film along with the “how it really happened” ending. Tickets are $10.25. Sat, May 30, 7:30 p.m., Esquire Theatre, 320 Ludlow Ave., Clifton