Fall Into Fashion

Photograph by Jeremy Kramer

When it’s time to bundle up, keep your outfit from falling flat with accessories from local boutiques.

Make a Statement

Photograph by Jeremy Kramer

The subtle details on this leather purse (hanging thread and exposed foam) make it a statement accessory for any occasion. Mini Otto Bag, $650, Idlewild, idlewildwoman.com

Heart of Gold

Photograph by Jeremy Kramer

Simple yet adorable, the gold puffy heart beads on Ama jewelry make for the perfect addition to a bracelet stack. Ama Bracelet, $165, Soho, shopsohoboutique.com

Step Out

Photograph by Jeremy Kramer

Whether over tights with a mini-skirt or under bootcut jeans, the Valentina boot brings a pinch of Western flair to any outfit. Valentina Boot, $795, Idlewild, idlewildwoman.com

Seeing Double

Photograph by Jeremy Kramer

A chunky earring is an easy way to spruce up a simple fall look, and it’s impossible to miss these brass double hoops. Suzanne Applebaum Earring, $165, The Wardrobe, thewardrobecincinnati.com

Cozy and Classy

Photograph by Jeremy Kramer

For windier days, this Italian-made jacket (75 percent wool with a chic sherpa collar) keeps you snug and stylish at the same time. Tela Wool Sherpa Jacket, $696.50, The Wardrobe, thewardrobecincinnati.com

Touch of Tomato

Photograph by Jeremy Kramer

The dark mahogany shade of this lacquered dry tomato leather belt offers a warm touch of color to autumn outfits, modernized with a circular brass buckle. Bellerose Selya Belt, $85, Sloane, sloaneboutique.com