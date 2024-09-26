Cincinnati Weekend Picks September 27-29

Photograph courtesy of the Kroger Wellness Festival

With the weather finally reaching reasonable temperatures again, it’s the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the many festivities Cincinnati has to offer. Keep yourself busy with the wide variety of events taking place this weekend from cult film festivals to cosmic beer tastings.

The Cincinnati Psychotronic Film Festival

Outer Cinema film screening society is hosting a weekend of the most bizarre and obscure cult movies at the Esquire. Some have only recently been found and restored, being shown in Cincinnati for the first time. Films include The Rare Blue Apes of Cannibal Isle, Visitors From the Arkana Galaxy, Sugar Hill, Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky, Hollywood 90028, Mutant Hunt, Tank Girl, and Tutsuo II: Body Hammer. Tickets can be bought individually or a full weekend pass is available for $76. Thursday, September 26-Saturday, September 28, Esquire Theatre, 320 Ludlow Ave., Clifton

Kroger Wellness Festival

Cincinnati’s biggest and best wellness event is taking over 5th Street to deliver free food, activities, and fun. Speakers like Chrissy Teigen, Alex Rodriguez, and Maneet Chauhan will be taking part in panels and demonstrations while Third Eye Blind and Jason Derulo perform free concerts. Make sure you have plenty of bags to take home all the samples. Friday, September 27-Saturday, September 28, 5th St., downtown

Art After Dark: The Remix with Talib Kweli

Enjoy the final weekend of The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century with live music at the art museum. DJ Talib Kweli, DJ Bandcamp, DJ Arie, DJ Trub, Heroes Rise, and Elementz will all be performing while the entire museum is open and free for you to explore. There will also be a cash bar and food available for purchase from Just Q’in BBQ and Schmidt’s Sausage Food Truck. Friday, September 27, 5-10 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

Cincinnati Moon Festival

Head to Fountain Square to celebrate the Chinese Moon Festival (also known as Mid-Autumn Festival) with food, performances, and cultural activities. The Greater Cincinnati Chinese Cultural Exchange Association is hosting the free event to share their traditional festivities with the people of the city. Spend the afternoon tasting tea and mooncakes while watching Sichuan Opera and finish off the day with the lantern display. Saturday, September 28, 3-8 p.m., Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., downtown

Warrior Run

1N5’s race for suicide prevention is back for the 15th year. Participants can take part in a one-mile walk, kids’ fun run, or 5K race as an individual or team. Racers are encouraged to fundraise with every dollar donated going towards mental health education in local schools. Stick around after running for a party with food, games, music, and awards. Saturday, September 28, 5 p.m., Dogwood Park, 3706 Pleasant St., Mariemont

Celestial Sips

The Cincinnati Observatory has partnered up with Rhinegiest Brewery for a night of beer tasting and star gazing. Registration is $75 (or $65 for Observatory members) and includes a branded Observatory pilsner, a s’mores bar, beer tastings, light bites, tours, and viewing of the meteorite collection. You’ll also get the opportunity to look at Saturn and other planets through the historic Mitchel telescope. You must be 21 and over to attend. Saturday, September 28, 8 p.m., Cincinnati Observatory, 3489 Observatory Pl., Hyde Park

Findlay Market Fall Food Fest

It’s the final tasting event of the year at Findlay Market, and the focus will be on harvest season foods and flavors. Samples include sweet potato pierogis from Babushka Pierogis, bourbon apple cider cake from Eliza Jane’s Bakeshop, spooky snack mix from Tablespoon Cooking Co., and more. Stick around for music, cocktails, and a photo booth. Tickets are required for tastings and are sold in bundles of eight for $20 or 18 for $40. Sunday, September 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

MAMMOTH Music & Arts Festival

6th St. between Monmouth St. and Saratoga St. in Newport is being transformed into a day-long celebration of creativity. 28 musicians will be performing across four different stages with genres ranging from punk to hip hop and everything in between. Works from over 20 artists will also be on display and for sale at the outdoor gallery. Admission is free and there will be food and drinks for purchase. Sunday, September 28, 1-8 p.m., E. 6th St., Newport

HANABIE. Concert

Japanese metalcore band HANABIE (styled as “HANABIE.”) is stopping in Covington on their stateside tour. The group is known for their Harajuku aesthetics, hardcore sound, and songs like “We love sweets” and “TOUSOU.” Their music will be sung in Japanese and opening acts Softspoken and FiveByFive will be in English. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $25. Sunday, September 29, 7 p.m., Madison Theater, 730 Madison Ave., Covington