Revitalizing Gen Z Nightlife With Club 90’s

Image by glazok via Adobe Stock

For years, Zoomers have declared that “the club is no longer clubbing,” instead opting for the rowdy quaintness of a local bar to satisfy their pleasure to party. However, many older members of the age cohort have since been bitten by the nostalgia bug, craving early 2000s nightlife culture as depicted in childhood staples like Jersey Shore and 50 Cent’s “In da Club.”

Enter Club 90’s, the party driven by fans. After a decade-long DJ career, Jeffery Lyman longed for nightly nostalgia gatherings dedicated to his favorite ’90s artists, and launched his business in 2014. As the parties have grown and amassed a cult following, the number of themes grew. Recent events include ’80s Slasher Ball, One Direction night, and K-pop Rave.

Club 90’s hosts parties in more than 30 cites around North America, making frequent stops in Cincinnati. For four hours, DJs spin tracks by the hottest artists accompanied by screen projections of music videos or iconic movie musical moments. Fans come decked out in theme-appropriate attire just as if they were attending their favorite artist’s sold out tour.

At only $23 per ticket, Club 90’s parties are the perfect alternative to spending thousands of dollars on a coveted pit ticket to see the world’s biggest artists. Even global economic phenomenon Taylor Swift praises a clip of Club 90’s partygoers screaming “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).” “THIS is what it’s all about, why I live to make music,” the singer wrote on her Instagram story in 2021.

Feeling like a city-wide slumber party, Club 90’s embraces the true holy grail of nightlife—inclusion. Everyone is welcome to sing and dance under the multi-colored strobe lights and disco balls that hang from the ceiling.

The tour hits Cincinnati on October 5 for Pink Pony Club: Chappell Roan Night at Bogart’s.