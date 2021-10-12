You Can Glamp Inside a Yurt in Cumberland

PHOTOGRAPH BY GRAHAM S. JONES, COLUMBUS ZOO AND AQUARIUM

Need a break from the hustle and bustle? Enjoy an exclusive, adults-only “glamping” getaway in a cozy, comfortable yurt at the Columbus Zoo’s The Wilds in Cumberland, about three hours away from Cincinnati. These yurts—round, cloth-covered tents traditionally used by Central Asian nomads—are a glamper’s dream, featuring unique accents like bamboo flooring and Asian-inspired decor.

While there are several yurt options to choose from, Nomad Ridge’s Grand Yurt lives up to its name. Staying in a tent outdoors has never been so luxurious. (We’re talking about climate control with an adjustable thermostat!) Guests will also enjoy a king-sized bed, plush lounge area, a bathroom with a two-person shower, a mini refrigerator, and coffee brewer. WiFi is also available for those who don’t wish to disconnect entirely.

PHOTOGRAPH BY GRAHAM S. JONES, COLUMBUS ZOO AND AQUARIUM

Take in the natural beauty of The Wilds’s 10,000 acres from your personal deck, where you’ll see zoo creatures large and small. And in the cool fall evenings, there’s nothing like relaxing by the fire ring under starry skies.

PHOTOGRAPH BY GRAHAM S. JONES, COLUMBUS ZOO AND AQUARIUM

Looking for a deal? Guests who book a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday evening stay will receive $100 off. A stay in a yurt along Nomad Ridge also grants discounts for other activities at The Wilds, like zipline safaris, horseback tours, and sunset nature excursions.

The Wilds, 14000 International Rd., Cumberland, Ohio, (740) 638-5030