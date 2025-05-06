Illustration by Olivia Waller

In January the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) appointed Robert McGrath as its new president and CEO. The 2025–2026 season kicks off in September, including new Music Director Cristian Mӑcelaru (who replaces Louis Langrée as only the 14th music director in the symphony’s 130-year history).

McGrath has been a part of the CSO since he moved to Cincinnati from St. Louis in August 2011. He’s served as its chief operating officer, vice president, and general manager, and prior to that, held senior positions at the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Louisville Orchestra, and Chicago’s Music of the Baroque. However, the Queen City stands out to him.

“It is a community that philanthropically and civically supports the arts at a level that far exceeds most of our peer cities and allows the orchestra and the entire arts scene here to punch above our weight,” he says. The CSO is one of 17 orchestras nationally with 52 weeks of programming.

In his 13 years at the CSO, McGrath feels that he’s been a leader in contributing to the organization’s culture of innovation. He created its Digital Content and Innovation Department in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and launched CSO Proof, an experimental concert series that introduces new audiences to the orchestra through nonmusical elements such as dance and art. “These initiatives not only push orchestral boundaries but also foster a culture of creative thinking and innovation,” he says.

McGrath’s musical background started in the suburbs of Houston, where he grew up. “One of my earliest memories is my [father’s] Time Life records of the great composers of the 19th century,” he says.

In high school, he played bassoon in his school’s top-rated marching band, and moved on to earn a performance degree for the instrument at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. He soon discovered that he “loved music more than the bassoon,” and channeled his passion into work for the orchestras. When he arrived in Cincinnati, he found a city in the middle of rebirth. “I felt like, Wow, this feels like a city that’s going somewhere. I would love to be part of an orchestra that can be part of that journey,” he says.

In his new position, McGrath oversees the annual choral May Festival with input from this year’s musical director, Renée Fleming. He also oversees Music and Event Management, Inc. (MEMI), which is planning the Riverbend 2.0 project in which Coney Island will transform into an outdoor music venue. According to McGrath, the goal is to create a “world-class experience” for touring artists and performers, one that puts Cincinnati on the table as a competitive location for future music festivals and events. “Our vision is to be the most relevant orchestra in America,” he says. “One of the ways we do that is by reflecting and welcoming the diversity of our community.… We want to impact and be a part of the everyday lives of every single person in Cincinnati.”

To McGrath, the steps are already in motion. Aside from the diverse musical experiences that introduce more and more people to the orchestra, the CSO collaborates with Cincinnati Public Schools to increase student access, hosts free outdoor block parties and performances across Greater Cincinnati, and has become a central component to much of the city’s key cultural moments, from launching Lumenocity (the precursor to BLINK) to playing for Friday Fireworks at Great American Ball Park.

For the new season, he’s looking forward to Stravinsky’s Firebird (April 24 & 25, 2026)—featuring puppetry designed by South African director and creator Janni Younge—and Peter Boyer’s America’s 250th anniversary 50 states program (March 13–15, 2026), narrated by Martin Sheen. These programs and more should entice out-of-towners to come to Cincinnati to see what the fuss is all about.

“Cincinnati is a destination orchestra,” McGrath says. “I don’t know if a lot of people realize that. Winning the job is really the pinnacle. It’s like signing with a top professional sports team.”

The New Conductor Cristian Mӑcelaru’s October 3 debut as CSO Music Director features music by George Gershwin, Richard Strauss, and Anna Clyne.