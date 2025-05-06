Asian Eats!: Our Favorite Korean Restaurants

Photograph by Andrew Doench

Dolsot Bistro

As the name implies, many of the entrées are served in a dolsot, a traditional stone pot. Choose your choice of meat, and it will come with a variety of veggies and toppings. If you want to go a different route, the jab chae (stir-fried sweet potato noodle with cabbage, onion, green onion, zucchini, and bell pepper) is a popular Korean noodle dish. 7876 Mason Montgomery Rd., Mason, (513) 492-7006

Kim’s Korean

A strip-mall in Harrison may be an unusual home for an authentic Korean restaurant, yet Kim’s Korean is there, nonetheless. The menu—both lunch and dinner—is simple, with various bibimbap, stir fry, and noodle dishes. Meat lovers should try the Bulgogi Chungsik (marinated beef served on a hot cast iron plate with rice), and don’t skip the spicy rice cakes and seafood pancakes as an appetizer. 10548 Harrison Ave., #500, Harrison, (513) 367-2040

Riverside Korean

At Riverside, where you’ll be greeted with a narrow, wood-paneled and warm interior. Continue to the back and around the corner to find the other half of the space that is much brighter, modern, and features a full bar and walls filled with tigers. No matter which vibe you choose, it’s a great spot for a dine-in meal. The crab rangoons do not disappoint, and the kim chi zhi gae (kimchi stew) steals the show. But be careful, it’s served hot! 512 Madison Ave., Covington, (859) 291-1484,

Stone Bowl Korean & Ramen Restaurant

Stone Bowl’s recommendation to all first-time visitors is to start with an order of the crunchy dumplings (filled with bean curd) and to order the stone bowl bibimbap as your main dish (crunchy purple rice, lettuce, salad mix, egg, and your choice of tofu, vegan dumplings, chicken, pork belly, or beef). Bibimbap is served in a 450-degree stone bowl so be sure to mix up the bottom to keep it cooking when it’s first served. 3355 Madison Rd., Oakley, (513) 533-9600

Kanji

While it’s known for its half-price sushi menu, there are tons of other entrées to choose from at Kanji. The sun du bu chi ke (soft tofu stew with clams, eggs, and mushrooms in a spicy kimchi broth) is known as one of the most authentic Korean dishes they offer, according to the staff. If you’re in a sushi mood, try the kimbap (cooked rice and your choice of meat or veggies rolled in dried seaweed), a Korean dish similar to a sushi roll. 1739 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 873-8350