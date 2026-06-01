Croquet’s Popularity Rose and Fell in Cincinnati but Its Dangers Lurked Ominously

“Only a bold man would dare to be known nowadays as the croquet champion. Proficiency in that sport has come to be rated by the vulgar in the same class of accomplishments as superior skill in tatting.”
And yet, less than two years later, the Enquirer [July 18, 1897] carried this pronouncement:
“The famous old-time game of croquet has again achieved prominence, and this year the indications are that it will forge to the front as a society amusement, and leave tennis and golf in the background.”
It is true that subsequent revivals failed to achieve the passionate interest croquet enjoyed in the 1860s and 1870s when, for example, the croquet junkies of Oxford, Ohio, attempted to convince the town council to install a croquet pitch on the town square, the younger doctors at Cincinnati’s hospital mourned when construction of a new wing demolished their croquet lawn, and residents near Cutter and Everett streets in the West End knocked balls through wickets until midnight by lantern light.
Croquet even factored into real estate during the 1870s. The owner of a house at the corner of Mansfield and Liberty advertised it for sale in 1877 by noting its convenience to town, its fountain-equipped garden and its croquet ground. Similarly, a rooming house in Walnut Hills offered two furnished rooms to a gentleman “with unquestionable reference” adding that access to a croquet pitch was included in the rent.
When croquet regained its cachet at the turn of the century, it is obvious that the enthusiasts were Cincinnati’s wealthier residents, with croquet grounds established in Walnut Hills and Avondale. This, despite downtown sporting goods stores advertising full croquet sets for less than a dollar. The Enquirer [June 23, 1902] reported that games in Walnut Hills attracted not only players but spectators:
“The grounds are on Grand street, between Nassau and Morris, 30 by 60 feet, and as perfect as it is possible to make them, with rows of seats for spectators. It is the intention to have arc lights placed about the grounds in order that during the heated term games can be played at night.”
It is also apparent that some of the high-society croqueters had been knocking balls around the pitch for years, despite the sport’s alleged fall from favor. The Cincinnati Commercial-Tribune [July 18, 1897] reported on one such cadre of old-timers who had been competing for decades:
“Norwood has a coterie of famous players, who lock horns with the Avondale old-timers, resulting in honors in favor of the Avondales. The picturesque lawn of Robert T. Morris, Avondale, is the battleground for the several Cincinnatians who play the game scientifically. Every Saturday afternoon from April until November the merry war goes on.”
That “scientific” aspect attracted many upper-class players to the croquet revival. According to the Enquirer [August 25, 1894] a good croquet player must have keen mathematical skills:
“It is justifiably claimed by croquet experts that their game is ‘as scientific as billiards.’ Indeed, there is even a greater field for strategy, and perhaps also for deliberate judgement and boldness of play. It is the time allowed for deliberation that marks the chief difference between croquet and tennis.”
Throughout croquet’s early years, the newspapers continually reminded readers that croquet mallets were potentially deadly weapons, and often figured as the implement of death in some shocking murders. The Cincinnati Post [May 13, 1913] reported that Joshua Bell, a patient at the Cincinnati sanitarium in College Hill, had murdered an attendant, John Hoover:
“Bell and Hoover were playing croquet at the sanitarium Monday and Hoover had bent forward to drive a ball through a wicket. As he did so Bell raised his croquet mallet and brought it down on the attendant’s head. Hoover became unconscious. Bell struck the man several more blows, according to a woman patient at the institution.”
In Lebanon, Ohio, residents were shocked that the mayor’s wife had attacked her father-in-law with a croquet mallet, sending him to the hospital with little hope of survival. Mayor M.E. Gustin told the Cincinnati Post [June 30, 1904] his father had caused a dispute when he washed his dirty hands in water his wife was using to wash dishes. She remonstrated the older man and, according to the mayor:
“He answered her disrespectfully, and, as both are high-tempered, harsh words ensued. Becoming very angry, father struck my wife on the mouth with his hand. She happened to have a light croquet mallet in her hand, and naturally endeavored to defend herself with it.”
Cincinnati police scoured the city in August 1893 on word that John Weatherwax was hiding out here. Weatherwax had bludgeoned John Nagel of Portsmouth, Ohio, with a croquet mallet and was last seen boarding a train bound for Cincinnati.
Mirax Castleman of Warsaw, Kentucky, was arrested in 1899 for the murder of Dr. G.W. Ferrell during a croquet match in Glencoe. Arguing over a maneuver, Castleman smacked Ferrell upside the head with his mallet, then pounded him until he was dead. The two men had reportedly been friends for many years.
An Indiana teenager, Frank Ross, murdered his friend William Lock in an altercation over a croquet game, according to the Commercial-Tribune [November 29, 1896].
“He struck Lock on the head with a croquet mallet, crushing his skull, causing death within an hour.”
The insanity of Alice Schroeder, 21, of Laurel Street in the West End, was attributed by the Cincinnati Post [January 2, 1890] to a blow from a croquet mallet, which flew off its handle and struck her on the temple.
“Since then she has been manifesting insanity, which of late has become violent in character. As she was no longer controllable, the family brought her before the Probate court today, and she was committed to Longview.”
Everyone, in the opinion of the Commercial-Tribune [July 3, 1899] was taking the game far too seriously:
“No longer are there engaging flirtations indulged in by agreeable partners at odd corners of the lawn. Everybody is too intent on obtaining a mathematical degree of precision concerning the different ‘angles’ to worry about such light-minded considerations.”
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