Croquet’s Popularity Rose and Fell in Cincinnati but Its Dangers Lurked Ominously

hroughout our city’s long history, interest in croquet has ebbed and surged, sometimes in cycles briefer than a decade. One year, the Enquirer [September 19, 1895] dismissed croquet as horridly passé:

“Only a bold man would dare to be known nowadays as the croquet champion. Proficiency in that sport has come to be rated by the vulgar in the same class of accomplishments as superior skill in tatting.”

And yet, less than two years later, the Enquirer [July 18, 1897] carried this pronouncement:

“The famous old-time game of croquet has again achieved prominence, and this year the indications are that it will forge to the front as a society amusement, and leave tennis and golf in the background.”

It is true that subsequent revivals failed to achieve the passionate interest croquet enjoyed in the 1860s and 1870s when, for example, the croquet junkies of Oxford, Ohio, attempted to convince the town council to install a croquet pitch on the town square, the younger doctors at Cincinnati’s hospital mourned when construction of a new wing demolished their croquet lawn, and residents near Cutter and Everett streets in the West End knocked balls through wickets until midnight by lantern light.

Croquet even factored into real estate during the 1870s. The owner of a house at the corner of Mansfield and Liberty advertised it for sale in 1877 by noting its convenience to town, its fountain-equipped garden and its croquet ground. Similarly, a rooming house in Walnut Hills offered two furnished rooms to a gentleman “with unquestionable reference” adding that access to a croquet pitch was included in the rent.

When croquet regained its cachet at the turn of the century, it is obvious that the enthusiasts were Cincinnati’s wealthier residents, with croquet grounds established in Walnut Hills and Avondale. This, despite downtown sporting goods stores advertising full croquet sets for less than a dollar. The Enquirer [June 23, 1902] reported that games in Walnut Hills attracted not only players but spectators:

“The grounds are on Grand street, between Nassau and Morris, 30 by 60 feet, and as perfect as it is possible to make them, with rows of seats for spectators. It is the intention to have arc lights placed about the grounds in order that during the heated term games can be played at night.”

It is also apparent that some of the high-society croqueters had been knocking balls around the pitch for years, despite the sport’s alleged fall from favor. The Cincinnati Commercial-Tribune [July 18, 1897] reported on one such cadre of old-timers who had been competing for decades:

“Norwood has a coterie of famous players, who lock horns with the Avondale old-timers, resulting in honors in favor of the Avondales. The picturesque lawn of Robert T. Morris, Avondale, is the battleground for the several Cincinnatians who play the game scientifically. Every Saturday afternoon from April until November the merry war goes on.”

That “scientific” aspect attracted many upper-class players to the croquet revival. According to the Enquirer [August 25, 1894] a good croquet player must have keen mathematical skills:

“It is justifiably claimed by croquet experts that their game is ‘as scientific as billiards.’ Indeed, there is even a greater field for strategy, and perhaps also for deliberate judgement and boldness of play. It is the time allowed for deliberation that marks the chief difference between croquet and tennis.”