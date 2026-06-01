Cincinnati’s Skateboarding Community Just Keeps Growing Stronger

Photograph by Adam Bass

If you were to ask Daniel Stephens about his history of injuries from skateboarding, you might be listening for a while. At 34, he’s suffered countless scrapes and bruises, knocked out a handful of teeth, and dislocated an elbow, which resulted in major reconstructive surgery. With a repertoire like that, you may think he quit skating years ago, but despite the pain he kept coming back.

Stephens has been skating close to 23 years and got hooked after being introduced to the sport by his brother. Skate culture runs deep in Cincinnati. Across every neighborhood you’re likely to spot groups of skaters jumping staircases and zooming down hills, and the community celebrated the groundbreaking for the city’s first full-scale skatepark in Camp Washington in April. Stephens notes it’s not uncommon to see skaters ranging in age from 12 to 55; they’re a tight-knit community whose adoration for the sport has spread beyond the skatepark.

“Cincinnati is a pretty unique area for skating,” says Stephens. “There are different groups that don’t necessarily hang out together all the time, but everyone gets along when there’s an event. It’s cool to see people from different shops or people who just live in a different area of the city.”

Photograph by Adam Bass

There’s mutual respect in the community. They’re all familiar with the rough-and-tumble nature of riding and recognize it takes a certain amount of love to keep at it. Unlike golf or swimming, where you might have a coach and team guiding you on what to do, skating comes down to how much you’re personally willing to invest in it. “Whatever you’re willing to risk is the reward you get,” says Stephens. “Obviously there’s a lot of danger that comes with that. A lot of people, once they get hurt that first time, that’s it for them. I’ve broken more bones than I can remember.”

With the high risk, though, comes high reward. Stephens loves the feeling of freedom he gets on the board and encourages anyone curious about skating to just go for it. Shops like Blacklist in Walnut Hills or organizations such as Cincinnati Skatepark Project are easy places to start—just don’t forget your helmet. “Go to the skate shop or show up to the skate park,” says Stephens. “Just come hang out and be yourself. That’s all it really takes.”