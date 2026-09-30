Your 2026 Cincinnati Halloween Guide

Photograph courtesy VisitCincy

Spooky season is descending upon Cincinnati and you know what that means—around every corner this month you’ll be coming across haunted houses, scary movie screenings, costume contests, themed bars, and more Halloween fun. Need a list of events to keep everything straight? We’ve got you covered.

Ongoing Events

(Family ♥ and Adult ♦)

Underwater Pumpkin Glow

Jack-o’-lanterns meet the seven seas at Underwater Pumpkin Glow. The aquarium is full of festive decorations—carved pumpkin displays, pumpkin treats for the animals, and tanks decked out in festive decorations. Make sure you check out this year’s new pumpkin sculptures. Now-Sun, Nov 1, Newport Aquarium, One Levee Way, Newport ♥

The Haunting on Madison

For the month of October, Galaxie is transforming into “The Haunting on Madison”—an immersive Halloween bar with spooky decor, themed cocktails, glassware (also available for purchase), snacks, karaoke, DJ sets, costume parties, and other events. Not sure where to start? Try the beautiful purple Tangled Web (vodka, ube, cognac, passion fruit, vanilla, lemon, process foam) or the autumnal Poison Apple (calvados, bonded rye whiskey, fino sherry, bitter apple, miso). Oct 1-Nov 1, Galaxie, 815 Madison Ave., Covington ♦

The Haunting of Overlook Lodge

The Overlook Lodge is getting even spookier this October with additional themed cocktails and glassware like those at The Haunting on Madison and daily Halloween activities. Check the bar’s website and social media to see the rotating weekly themes, Horror Movie Survival Camp nights, and spooky/emo DJ and music residencies. Oct 1-Nov 1, Overlook Lodge, 6083 Montgomery Rd., Pleasant Ridge ♦

Black Lagoon Pop-Up

It’s not a haunted swamp—it’s the immersive Halloween pop-up bar taking over Braxton Barrel House for October. Indulge in some scarily-good themed snack and drinks like the Demon Dance (Coconut cream cheese bourbon and carrot cake syrup, stirred over a large cube with Amontillado, finished in orange glitter) or Bone Temple (Teremana blanco, tart cherry, spiced oat orgeat and vanilla honey on crushed ice plus parasol, cinnamon stick and a cherry.) There will also be festive events like the Oct 3 opening weekend party, a spooky cookie decorating class on Oct 14, a witch market on Oct 17, Hocus Pocus trivia on Oct 22, pumpkin paining on Oct 22, and an interactive reptile experience on Oct 31 with Dino Buddies. Oct 1-31, Braxton Barrel House, Five Orphanage Rd., Ft. Mitchell ♦

Halloween Haunt

It’s not Halloween season in Cincinnati without Kings Island annual spooky transformation. Attendees will get to enjoy six mazes like the new “Jason: Blood Reign” from Friday the 13th, four scare zones, live (undead) entertainment, themed food and drinks, rides in the dark, the immersive “The Conjuring: Beyond Fear” experience, and more. This event is not recommended for kids under 13. Admission starts at $49 and no-boo necklaces are available for $18.99. Oct 1-4, 8-11, 15-18, 29-31; Kings Island, 6300 Kings Island Dr., Mason ♦

Dent Schoolhouse

The city’s legendary haunted school is back in session with seven scare zones on the grounds as well as the Monster Midway with fall treats, photo-ops, merch, the Haunted House Museum, mini escape rooms, a Jack ‘O Lantern showcase, axe throwing, and a pumpkin toss. Special ghost tours are available on Oct 7, 14, and 21. Ticket prices vary by day. Oct 1-4, 8-11, 15-18, 22-31; Dent Schoolhouse, 5963 Harrison Ave., Green Twp. ♦

USS Nightmare

It’s time again to set sail on the haunted dredger. Take a tour of the real boat through 204 scenes recreating the gruesome Mitchell Massacre with 184 characters. Tickets start at $27 with optional add-ons for fast passes, extended hands-on tours, hidden area access, and direct crew interaction. If you want to get scared with that special someone, get the RIP Date Night Package starting at $161 with two fast pass tickets, two shirts, and an official couples photo. Oct 1-4, 8-11, 15-18, 22-25, 29-Nov 1; Newport Festival Park, 101 Riverboat Row, Newport ♦

Cincinnati Zoo Jack O’Lantern Glow

Back for the third year, the Zoo’s Jack O’Lantern Glow will feature more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins and fall displays along a half-mile trail. While most animals will be asleep, the Reptile House and Night Hunters will be open. Tickets vary by day and are not included with regular zoo admission. Oct 2-31, closed Oct 5, 12 & 19; Cincinnati Zoo; 3400 Vine St., Avondale ♥

The Drama Workshop Presents: Misery

Cheviot’s Drama Workshop is putting on a stage production of Misery, based on the 1987 novel by Stephen King. The psychological horror thriller follows author Paul Sheldon as he’s kidnapped and held captive by superfan Annie Wilkes. Tickets are $20. Oct 2-4, 9-11, 15-18; Glenmore Playhouse, 3716 Glenmore Ave., Cheviot ♦

Cincinnati Fear Fest

This giant haunted attraction features three fully-immersive haunted houses, two outdoor scream areas, a ghost town Halloween festival, a mini escape room, multiple themed bars, live music, an interactive zombie-hunting trail, an oddities market, and food vendors. Tickets start at $29 but vary by day and add-on tier. Oct 2-3, 8-11, 15-18, 22-25, 29-Nov 1; 7 p.m.-midnight, Cincinnati Fear Fest, 1449 Greenbush Cobb Rd., Williamsburg ♦

Brimstone Haunt

Stick around the Ren Faire grounds after the day’s merriment has wound down for one of the area’s most unique haunts. Attractions include scare mazes, a haunted hayride, games, Operation Doom (where you play Operation on a zombie), the interactive Liquor Lab bar, seasonal treats, and exclusive photo-ops and merch. General admission is $41. Oct 2-3, 9-11, 16-18, 23-25, 30-31; 7:30-11 p.m. Renaissance Park, 525 Brimstone Rd., Wilmington ♦

Kings Island Tricks and Treats

Sometimes you want to get spooky at Kings Island without getting chased by a killer clown and that’s what Tricks and Treats is here for. This family-friendly event takes place in the daytime and includes trick-or-treating (naturally), costume contests, mask-making, music, seasonal kids shows, the Skelberation Dance Party, a live Beanboozeld experience, and more non-scary surprises. Activities are included with park admission. Oct 3-4, 10-11, 17-18, 24-25, 31; 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Kings Island, 6300 Kings Island Dr., Mason ♥

Haunted Village

Heritage Village Museum will be transformed into a family-friendly Haunted Village with ghosts, witches, cursed archeologists, fortune tellers, and the headless horseman all populating the town. There will also be games, storytelling, balloon art, face painting, and a concession stand. New this year is an adventure trail through the woods, a temporary tattoo parlor, Edgar Allen Poe story times, and an “Old School” Halloween Party in the Schoolhouse. Tickets are $12 or free for museum members and kids two and under. Oct 9-10, 16-17, 23-24; 6-10 p.m., Heritage Village Museum, 11500 Sharon Rd., Sharonville ♥

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors at Cincy Shakes

This Halloween, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company is putting on Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, a modern comedic take on the classic vampire tale. Christopher Gutherie, a Cincy Shakes mainstay in his 14th season with the company, will be playing the titular bloodsucking count. The play is recommended for PG-13 audiences. Fri, Oct 9-Sat, Oct 31, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, 1195 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine ♦

HallZOOween

Get in costume and head to the zoo for trick-or-treating, special animal enrichment, magic shows, games, coloring stations, a “Boo-tique,” and daily costume parades. All activities are free with admission, except the new Pumpkin Express Train Ride and Not So-Scare-Ousel. Don’t forget to check out the Zoo’s sustainable candy guide for buying Halloween treats. Oct 10-11, 17-18, 24-25, 31-Nov 1; noon-5 p.m., Cincinnati Zoo; 3400 Vine St., Avondale ♥

Family Events

The Inaugural Cryptid Ball

All ages are invited to the first ever ball from the Cryptid Block Party crew. Dance and be merry in your very best fancy dress and/or Cryptid costume while enjoying live music, artisan vendors, a photo booth, craft beer, and a costume contest. Sat, Oct 10, 7-11 p.m., Esoteric Brewing Co., 918 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills

Ghostbusters in Concert

Enjoy a classic like you’ve never seen it before when the 1984 action-comedy Ghostbusters is screened in restored HD at the Taft with a live orchestra providing synced accompaniment. The theater’s clear bag policy will still be enforced. Tickets start at $56. Wed, Oct 14, 8 p.m., Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth st., downtown

Magical Forest Halloween Hike

Recommended for families with young children, this non-scary trek through Caldwell Nature Preserve will be lined with carved pumpkins and character meet-and greets. Costumes are encouraged, but only with closed-toed shoes. Admission is $10 for City of Cincinnati residents and $12.50 for non-residents. Fri, Oct 16, 6-8 p.m., Caldwell Nature Preserve, 430 W. North Bend Rd., Carthage

Scary Stories Night

Think you have the scariest story in town? Share it ’round the “campfire” at Roebling Books’ Scary Story Night for the chance to win a cash prize. You don’t have to be storyteller to win something either—there’ll be a raffle for a spooky book prize basket. Both admission and competition entry are $5. Sat, Oct 17, 7-9 p.m., Roebling Books Newport, 601 Overton St., Newport

Halloween Candlelight Concert

StringSource String Quartet will be setting the spooky mood by playing some Halloween favorites in the atmospheric candlelight. Concertgoers can expect to setlist that includes themes from horror movies like The Exorcist and Psycho as well as eerie classic pieces like “Danse Macabre” and “Night on Bald Mountain.” Tickets start at $29 and you must be 8 or older to attend. Fri, Oct 23, 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St. Over-the-Rhine

Pumpkin SmashFest

The Morrow Arts Center is giving you the chance to destroy pumpkins in any which way you choose. A $5 smash pass will get you goggles, smashing tools, one pumpkin, and entry into the smash zones. A portion of the proceeds go to Myles Ahead Rescue Sanctuary and all pumpkin debris will be given to local farms for compost and feed. Fri, Oct 23, 6-9 p.m., Morrow Arts Center, 10 Miranda St., Morrow

Spookyville

In addition to Pumpkin SmashFest, the Morrow Arts Center will have two nights of Halloween fun including the Morrow Maul haunted attraction, late-night shopping, trick-or-treating, seasonal food and drinks, live music by Creep it Real, and the new Moonlight Market—a special outdoor marketplace with over 30 local vendors. Fri, Oct 23-Sat, Oct 24, 6-10 p.m., Morrow Arts Center, 10 Miranda St., Morrow

Night Time Trail Fest for Kids

The Cincinnati Nature Center has created a not-scary nighttime Halloween trail with treats, prizes, games, crafts, animal encounters, nature education, and more. All kids will recieve a goodie bag upon entry. Flashlights are recommended. Tickets are $10 for CNC members and $18 for non-members. Fri, Oct 23, 6:30-8 p.m., Cincinnati Nature Center, 4949 Tealtown Rd., Milford

Fright Fest: Ghostbusters (1984)

OTR’s annual Fright Fest movie series kicks off at Washington Park with a free screening of Ivan Reitman’s 1984 classic Ghostbusters. Arrive at the lawn early to enjoy Ghostbusters-themed games and activities. Fri, Oct 23, 8:30 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Spooky Sprint

This Halloween-themed family fun run allows you to conquer a 1-miler, 5K, 10K, or even half marathon all while sporting your favorite costume. Registration ranges from $17-73 depending on your race distance and includes a shirt, medal, photos, chip-timing with live results and awards, and free snacks at the finish line. Sat, Oct 24, 8 a.m., Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton

Covington Cryptid Block Party

Attendees of all ages will get to take part in cryptid-themed hands-on activities and crafts, shop from more than 50 vendors and artists, enjoy food and drinks from local independent establishments, watch live music and circus performers, party with the dancing cryptids, collect stamps from artists to win prizes, and more with fun surprises popping up all day. Make sure to greet and congratulate this year’s Cryptid of Honor, Hodag! Sat, Oct 24, noon-6 p.m., Pike St., Covington

Fright Fest: Beetlejuice (1988)

Head to Ziegler Park for a free screening of Tim Burton’s 1988 horror-comedy, Beetlejuice, as part of OTR’s Fright Fest series. The movie will be proceeded by a costume contest so don your very best garb for the recently deceased to win a prize. Sat, Oct 24, 7 p.m., Ziegler Park, 1322 Sycamore St., Over-the-Rhine

Fright Fest: It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (1966) and Hotel Transylvania (2012)

It’s a cozy double-feature for kids and kids-at-heart in Imagination Alley to close out OTR’s Fright Fest. The screening will also include a free pumpkin painting craft for all attendees. Sun, Oct 25, 7:30 p.m., Imagination Alley, 1318 Republic St., Over-the-Rhine

Ft. Thomas Pumpkin Walk

Enjoy over 500 unique carved pumpkins in Tower Park over two days. The first night will be a more casual relaxed walk and the second night will include games, food trucks, photo-ops, free candy, and more. Thurs, Oct 29-Fri, Oct 30, 6-9 p.m., Tower Park, 911 Cochran Ave., Ft. Thomas

Main & High Halloween Trail

Trick-or-treat your way around downtown Hamilton at this Halloween block party that also includes live music, giveaways, photo-ops, community organizing, and local food and drink specials. The trail will go through Main St., High St., and the bridge corridor. Fri, Oct 30, 6-8 p.m., downtown Hamilton, Hamilton

Eat Along Series: The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Join Solenne Catering for an immersive dinner experience where you’ll enjoy multiple themed courses as you watch Haunted Mansion (2003) starring Eddie Murphy. Each bite is inspired by specific scenes in the movie and the designated ghost hosts will bring those to you in sync with the screening. Tickets are $103 for adults and $71 for kids. Fri, Oct 30, 7 p.m., The Carnegie Center of Columbia Tusculum, 3738 Eastern Ave., Columbia-Tusculum

Gourdy’s Pumpkin Run

Warm up for your trick-or-treating with 5K fun-run downtown. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are encouraged to take part. Is a regular 5K too easy? Try the Tough Pumpkin—it’s the same course but you have to hold a pumpkin whole time. Registration is $60 and includes race entry, a lightweight tech hoodie, a finishers medal, a commemorative bib, apple cider at the finish line, and a small pumpkin to take home. Sat, Oct 31, 9 a.m., Sawyer Point & Yeatman’s Cove, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, downtown

FCC Halloween Game

FC Cincinnati is getting spooky starting at Pre-Match in the Park. From 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., join the FCC Street Team and Gary the Lion in Washington Park for a Halloween party with airbrush and balloon art, lawn games, inflatables, coloring, giant Halloween ring toss, live entertainment, food trucks, and trick-or-treating with mascots. Then head to TQL stadium for the 2 p.m. match against Philadelphia Union where there will be special games and a festive kick-off. Costumes are encouraged, but check the rules before attending. Match tickets start at $41. Sat, Oct 31; Pre-Match 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine; Match 2 p.m., TQL Stadium, 1501 Central Pkwy., West End

Derry’s Fall Carnival

All ages are invited to Rhinegeist’s daytime Halloween celebration themed after Derry, Maine, the fictional town in multiple books by Stephen King. This Haunted Fall Carnival will include an interactive indoor pumpkin patch, face painting, balloon art, trick-or-treating, themed cocktails, and a free slice of pizza for kids 12 and under. Just make sure the kiddos head home by 6 p.m. or else the clown might come out to play… Sat, Oct 31, noon-6 p.m., Rhinegeist, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest

Findlay Market will host this canine costume contest where the winner will receive a year’s worth of free food from Pet Wants. Second and third place will win gift cards, but all participants will receive treats. Judging will be based on creativity, cleverness, ability to keep the costume on, and overall cuteness. There are 30 slots and registration is five dollars. Sun, Nov 1, 4:30-6 p.m., Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Adult Events

Witches, Bitches, and Brunch

Bloom OTR is throwing a magical spooky Halloween drag brunch with some of the city’s best queens performing as iconic witches. Tickets to this 18+ event start at $45 and include the show and a delicious breakfast buffet from SeasonedDish Catering. Sun, Oct 4, 11 a.m., Bloom OTR, 1120 Walnut St., Over-the-Rhine

Aquarium After Hours: Boos & Bites

For this Fish + Sips after hours event, the Newport Aquarium is celebrating Halloween with festive drinks, seasonal food stations, pumpkin desserts, a Monster Mash Silent Disco, Underwater Pumpkin Glow access, animal encounters, and a costume contest with prizes. Tickets to this 21+ event are $85. Fri, Oct 9, 7:30-11 p.m., Newport Aquarium, One Levee Way, Newport

Witches Night Out

Grab your coven and head to the Roosevelt Room for a spooky ladies night. There’ll be $7 potions (themed cocktails), a permanent jewelry pop-up, tarot readings, and a screening of Practical Magic (1998). Wed, Oct 14, 7 p.m.-2 a.m., Roosevelt Room, 3825 Edwards Rd. Suite 107, Norwood

Child’s Play (1988): A Live Script Reading

It’s a special Halloween edition of Commonwealth Comedy Club’s beloved live script reading series. This time, local stand-ups will be performing the screenplay of the 1988 dark slasher comedy Child’s Play written by Don Mancini and John Lafia. Admission is free. Thurs, Oct 15, 8 p.m., Commonwealth Comedy Club, 522 Fifth Ave., Dayton, KY

Jack O’ Lantern Jog 2026

On this down-and-back 5K, once runners hit the halfway point, they’ll have to pick up a pumpkin and carry it with them for the second half. Whoever finishes with the heaviest pumpkin wins a six-pack of beer and a $50 Fifty West gift card. Participants will get to carve their pumpkins after the race. Registration is $35 and includes the pumpkin, carving kit rental, fries, and a hot drink of your choice. Sat, Oct 17, noon, Fifty West, 7605 Wooster Pike, Columbia Twp.

Gays Before Time: A Midwestern Lesbian Bar Crawl

This year’s Midwestern Lesbian Halloween bar crawl will take place in Covington. Dress in your best jurassic gear with your fellow LGBT-Rexes and enjoy drink specials from Braxton Brewing (the crawl’s starting point), The Well, Second Story, Dice on Draft, and Galaxie. Tickets are $10 and include a carabiner, sticker pack, and more surprises. Sat, Oct 17, 2-10 p.m., Covington

Glotaku: Halloweeb Cincy

Bring your spookiest cosplay to this Halloween anime rave complete with food drinks, guest DJs, and night-long dancing to remixes of anime and video game music. Tickets are $18 and you have to be 18+ to attend. Sat, Oct 17, 9 p.m.-2:15 a.m., Mixie’s Northside, 3935 Spring Gove Ave., Northside

Singers & Spirits: Creative Coven

Join Cincinnati Opera Young Professionals for an evening of spooky performances from groups like Cincinnati Opera, Cincy Shakes, Pones, and Summermusik. Admission is $35 and includes a free drink. Costumes are encouraged. Thurs, Oct 22, 7 p.m., Juniper’s Gin Bar, 409 W. Sixth St., Covington

Cincinnati Museum Center After Hours: Halloween Edition

Get ready for a spine-tingling evening at the museum with mad science experiments, creepy critters, hands-on demonstrations, costume contests, and more at this 21+ Halloween bash. Tickets are $20 and include full museum admission. Thurs, Oct 22, 7-10 p.m., Cincinnati Museum Center, 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate

Carrie: The Musical

The Carnegie is teaming up with CCM to put on a production of Carrie: The Musical. The show is based on the 1974 novel and 1976 film adaptation following high school outcast Carrie White as she develops strange new powers while getting mistreated by her classmates and religious mother. Tickets start at $18. Oct 23-25, 29-Nov 1; The Carnegie, 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington

Fright Fest: Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Celebrate the life of Tim Curry at OTR Fright Fest’s only adults-only movie. The screening will also include a live shadowcast performance by The Denton Affair. Tickets are $12.50 and you must be 21+ to attend. Fri, Oct 23, 11 p.m., Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St. Over-the-Rhine

Psycho in Concert

The Cincinnati Pops will be providing live accompaniment for a screening of the 1960 Hitchcock horror classic, Psycho. Sarah Hicks will be conduction the orchestral performance of Bernard Herrmann’s score. Tickets start at $15. Tues, Oct 27, 7:30 p.m., Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Cincinnati Halloween Bar Crawl

For $20 you can take part in a 10-bar pub crawl around OTR that includes three drink vouches, a mid-party, and after-party, and zero cover fees. Check in at Cobblestone before making your way to Afterlife, Liberty’s Bar & Bottle, MOTR, Queen City Exchange, Nice Life OTR, Pilar, Revel Urban Winery, Rosedale, and finally Bloom to conclude the crawl. Sat, Oct 31, 4-10 p.m., Cobblestone OTR, 1132 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

HauntedHaus Takeover

Fountain Square’s WinterHaus is opening for the season with a Halloween party. This spooky party will include themed cocktails, immersive decor, DJ beats, costume contests, and more. Tickets to this 21+ event are $25 and include one drink ticket. Sat, Oct 31, 7-11 p.m., Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., downtown

Pennywise’s Funhouse Carnival

Once night falls, Rhinegeist’s Derry Fall Festival will be taken over by Pennywise for a night of scares and mayhem. The adults-only party will feature a DJ, dance party, themed cocktials, and killer clowns. Admission to this 21+ event is free. Sat, Oct 31, 8 p.m.-midnight, Rhinegeist, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

The Wisenheimers Present: Night of the Living Dead (1968)

Join the Wisenheimers as they provide live comedy commentary to the classic 1968 zombie movie, Night of the Living Dead. Tickets are $11.65. Sat, Oct 31, 8:30 p.m., Commonwealth Comedy Club, 522 Fifth Ave., Dayton, KY