Cincinnati Weekend Picks November 8-10

Photo courtesy Cincinnati Museum Center

Uhhhhh let’s fast forward past everything that happened this week and focus on the weekend! There’s plenty of stuff to do whether you want to get a head start on Christmas shopping, watch one of the worst movies ever made, dance at an anime rave, or see Steve-O stick something up a place it doesn’t belong. The past is gone forever!

Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market

This weekend-long market is the perfect opportunity to get started on your holiday shopping. Over 200 vendors will be selling everything from vintage clothes to homemade dog treats but if you buy more than you can carry, you can leave items at the package check. Don’t forget to keep an eye out for Santa! Tickets are $14 for adults and free for kids ages 12 and under. Friday, November 8-Sunday, November 10, Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Rd., Sharonville

OutReels LGBTQ+ Film Festival

This festival is celebrating its 13th year with a vibrant lineup of LGBTQ+ films, showcasing a mixture of shorts and features. Over the course of three days, 17 total films will screen within eight time-blocks at the Warsaw Federal Incline Theater. Tickets for each block are $12, or guests can purchase a weekend ticket package for $56. Friday, November 8-Sunday, November 10, Warsaw Federal Incline Theater, 801 Matson Pl., East Price Hill

Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour

One of the biggest and best pop artists working today, Billie Eilish, will be stopping at Heritage Bank Center on her worldwide Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour. Eilish’s work will be familiar to anyone who keeps tabs on modern music. From “What Was I Made For” to “Bad Guy” to “Happier Than Ever” to “Birds of a Feather” and everything in between, Billie will be performing some of her biggest hits. All remaining tickets are available through resale. Friday, November 8, 7 p.m., Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown

Layers of Innovation at the Cincinnati Museum Center

The Cincinnati Museum Center’s adults-only fundraiser gala is bringing the fun of science education to grown ups. All areas including the new Advancing Health exhibit will be open to guests to explore while enjoying light bites from local restaurants and specialty cocktails. General admission is $250 and gets you unlimited food, drinks, and entertainment while VIP is $300 and also includes early entry, VIP access, and exclusive experiences. Friday, November 8, 7 p.m., Cincinnati Museum Center, 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate

Steve-O: The Super Dummy Tour

Jackass star Steve-O is coming to the Taft to perform standup and recall tales his travels, sobriety journey, and many injurious stunts. The show is described as a multi-media comedy experience , but knowing the kinds of things Steve-O does for fun on a regular basis, that could mean literally anything. Additionally, anyone under 18 will not be permitted in. So, you know. Be warned. Saturday, November 9, 7 p.m., Taft Theatre, 317 E. 5th St., downtown

Jungle Jim’s International Wine Festival

At this festival, you’ll be able to sample around 400 different wines cultivated by the experts at Jungle Jim’s. At the Grand Tasting, you’ll be given a commemorative glass and buyer’s guide to taste your way around the Oscar Event Center with light bites available. If you upgrade to a Connoisseur ticket, you’ll also have early admission, exclusive wines, and a themed gourmet dinner. Nobody under 21 will be allowed in. General admission is $70 and Connoisseur tickets are $160. Saturday, November 9, 7-10 p.m., The Oscar Event Center, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield

The Room with Greg Sestero

Oh hi Mark! It’s time for a screening of one of the most famous bad films ever made, The Room. Greg Sestero, the man who played Mark in the movie and wrote best-seller The Disaster Artist about the experience will be watching the film with the audience and providing live commentary. He’ll also be taking part in a Q&A and meet-and-greet. Tickets are $20—it’ll be as fun as a game of tuxedo football. Saturday, November 9, 7:30 p.m., Esquire Theatre, 320 Ludlow Ave., Clifton

Glotaku: Pirates vs. Ninjas

Cincinnati’s favorite cosplay rave is back with more EDM, Japanese club beats, and k-pop than ever. It’s pirates vs. ninjas night, so attendees are encouraged to dress in cosplay (it’ll even give you a ticket discount) and choose a side—One Piece or Naruto. DJs Shibascream, Obi-Wan Shinobi, and eu_logy will keep the party going all night while you enjoy guest cosplayers, vendors, and dancing. Admission is $28.14 with a costume or $33.30 without one. Saturday, November 9, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Northside Tavern, 4165 Hamilton Ave., Northside

Woolly Fest

It’s the third annual celebration of all things wool. Head to Covington and check out local vendors and farmers who produce wool and fleece. There will be live knitting, weaving, dying, spinning, crochet, and more, so feel free to bring your own crafting materials. Textile enthusiasts are also encouraged to bring some mini fiber creations to exchange with others. Sunday, November 10, 11 a.m.-4 pm., Hellmann Creative Center, 321 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Covington

Holidays Around the World Cocktail Class

This class is the ultimate blend of festive, educational, and tipsy. You’ll learn how to make international holiday cocktails like the Mexican Ponche Navideño all while learning the cultural significance of the spirits used to craft them. There will be food pairings, spirit flights, bartending tips, and gifts to take home. Tickets are $60 and you must be 21 or older to participate. Sunday, November 10, 1 p.m., Fifty Fifty Gin Club, 35 E. 13th St., Over-the-Rhine