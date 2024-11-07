The Real CAMaraderie Behind the Cincinnati Art Museum

Image courtesy Cincinnati Art Museum

The Cincinnati Art Museum’s newest exhibit comes just in time for the season of giving thanks and appreciation.

CAMaraderie: Artists of the Cincinnati Art Museum features 68 artworks of varying mediums by 36 artists, all of whom are incredibly talented members of the museum staff. “Our staff does so much for us, everything that the public sees has been touched by almost every single person in the museum, in some way. Everything is contributed to by everyone, and I think it’s important to recognize, not only those contributions, but the individuality and diversity of our staff and the things that they care about as well,” says Zoë Neubig, CAM’s exhibition coordinator.

The exhibit is broken up into three sections in CAM’s Western & Southern Galleries: “Setting the Scene,” “Form and Function,” and “Empowered By.” These sections explore different themes like storytelling, the way people defy or embrace the effects of an art medium, and power—whether that be personal power or physical power required to make the pieces.

“We have a submission process that was anonymous, so all of the staff members submitted their work,” says Neubig. “Those submissions were sent to our jurors, Anissa Lewis from Wave Pool and Dennis Harrington from The Weston, and they gave us some curatorial guidance and selected the works that they felt were the strongest.” After each piece was selected, the museum was able to find common ground with them and create the thematic sections.

Five staff artists were selected to demonstrate their practice in a studio space within the exhibition. Attendees of the exhibit will get the opportunity to engage with these artists during select hours of the exhibition.“In the same way that people don’t see a lot of the work behind what we do here at CAM, a lot of times artists show the public a finished product and they don’t get to see the behind-the-scenes process. I think it’s really cool to be able to engage with someone in that environment and get to share their artistic practice.”

Neubig hopes visitors leave the exhibition with an even deeper appreciation and understanding of what goes into creating a piece of art.“We want to share with the public how creative, talented, and valuable each one of our staff members really is and let them know that when they come here, they are not only stepping into a curated space, but they are stepping into a collaborative effort that we have all put together.”

CAMaraderie: Artists of the Cincinnati Art Museum is on display now through January 5, 2025, at the Cincinnati Art Museum. This exhibit is free to the public.