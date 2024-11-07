Where to Brighten Up a Winter Night

Photograph courtesy Clifton Mill

The Legendary Lights of Historic Clifton Mill

Sprinkle some historic charm into your holiday rotation with the yester-year delights of Historic Clifton Mill. Don’t miss the 100-foot twinkling “waterfall,” the miniature village, the Santa museum, and the synchronized light-and- music show at the Old Covered Bridge. November 29–December 25, Clifton, Ohio (near Yellow Springs), cliftonmill.com

Holiday in Lights

What’s even better than cute, illuminated woodland creatures nestled within a scenic park? Seeing them all from the toasty warmth of your car. Formerly located at Sharon Woods, this year’s new location is at Armco Park. Editor’s Note: Holiday in Lights has been cancelled for 2024

Photo courtesy Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens

PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens

This beloved holiday destination has been the reigning king of light displays for four decades. Four million LED lights, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, holiday snack stations, and even a brave animal or two make this an annual must-see. November 21–January 5, Avondale, cincinnatizoo.

Cincinnati’s Nights of Lights

Formerly located at Coney Island, this radio-synced drive-thru display finds its new home at the Clermont County Fairgrounds. Look for familiar favorites like the rainbow tunnel, singing elves, and snowflakes galore. November 23–January 5, Owensville, discoverclermont.com

Photograph courtesy Kelly Volz

Light in the Forest at Cincinnati Nature Center

Take a hike with this one-mile illuminated forest trail past ponds, woodlands, and prairies adorned in festive decor. Live music, food trucks, and children’s activities make it a family-friendly soiree. December 5–29, Milford, cincynature.org