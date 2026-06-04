Cincinnati Weekend Picks June 5-7

Photograph courtesy Jungle Jim's

Now that we’re in the swing of summer, there are even more events to choose from. If you need help picking, here are just a few to consider. For those looking for more Pride-centered events, check out our official Pride month calendar.

OTR Pride Visibility Kick Off

For the first weekend of Pride month, Findlay Market will be celebrating with exclusive items from vendors, giveaways, an open mic from Quills & Queers, community organizing, and performances by Bella D Roxx, Evelyn Everything, Glitz, DJ Nymph, Queen City Freedom Band, DJ Pureapathi, and Chandler Carter. Make sure to get the specialty Pride cocktail from Jane’s because $1 from each sold goes to the Queen City Freedom Band. Fri, June 5-Sun, June 7, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

1001 Colors Block Party

1001 Colors—the recently-renamed ArtWorks—is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a block party in Walnut Hills. Attendees will get to enjoy live portrait drawings, balloon animals, music from DJ Zap, bouquet building with Blooms by Lo, food trucks, and performances by Khara Rosebrook and Cleöcrt. Fri, June 5, 6-9 p.m., 1001 Colors Creative Campus, 2429 Gilbert Ave., Walnut Hills

Newport Aquarium Retro Night

For the Aquarium’s first edition of its new 21+ “Fish + Sips” nights, you’re invited to check out some marine life after hours in your best retro look. Tickets are $69.99 and include full aquarium access, grazing stations, three drink tickets, themed cocktails, and a silent disco playing the greatest hits of the 80s and 90s. Fri, June 5, 7:30-11 p.m., Newport Aquarium, One Levee Way, Newport

Comedy Bang! Bang! Live

Head to the Taft for a live recording of the hit podcast Comedy Bang! Bang! as part of its Ground Beefing Tour. Scott Aukerman will host the show alongside Paul F. Tompkins and surprise guest appearances by some of CBB‘s all-stars. Tickets start at $60. Fri, June 5, 8 p.m., Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., downtown

Cincy Weirdo Market

Mom Waste Vintage and Feel It Records hosting an outdoor market for the city’s freaks and oddballs with over 30 vendors selling everything from original art to vintage clothing to toys and even VHS tapes. Entry is free. Fri, June 6, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Feel It Records, 356 Ludlow Ave., Clifton

International Children’s Day Festival

This year, Imago will host the city’s third annual Children’s Day Festival alongside the Cincinnati Palestine Solidarity Coalition. Kids and adults alike will be able to enjoy activities like a petting zoo from Dino Buddies, art installations, live performances, food vendors, community organizing, and more. Admission is free, but donations will be collected for Palshield. Sat, June 6, noon-5 p.m., Imago, 700 Enright Ave., East Price Hill

Missing Linck Festival

In 2019, brewers from Urban Artifact collected a viable sample of 19th Century brewer’s yeast in Cincinnati’s underground lagering tunnels, used it to make beer, and Missing Linck was born. Now, beer enthusiasts will get to participate in events like a tour of the historic Bruckmann Brewery, a pop-up exhibit from the American Museum of Brewing, a beer and cheese tasting, a home brew competition, a guided tasting from the Brew Skies podcast hosts, a stein hoist, a Sasquatch calling contest, live music, and more. Sat, June 6, 1 p.m., Urban Artifact, 1660 Blue Rock St., Northside

Jungle Jim’s Craft Beer Festival

More than 400 beers from over 100 breweries will be on tap at this craft beer fest curated by the store’s award-winning beer and wine department. Attendees can choose one of two sessions and will also get a commemorative beer cup for sampling along with live music, food trucks, raffles, brew bingo, and an expanded relaxation zone with lawn games. Tickets are $45 for the day session, $55 for the evening, $65 for evening with early admission, and $15 for non-drinkers. Sat, June 6, 1-10:30 p.m., The Oscar Station, 8871 N. Gilmore Rd., Fairfield

Flavors of India Festival

The Indian American Chamber of Commerce is inviting you to taste your way around the subcontinent at this cultural festival with 20 authentic food vendors. Attendees will also get to enjoy cultural performances, live music, games, and more. Sun, June 7, Voice of America Field House, 8167 W. VOA Park Dr., West Chester

NKY Pride Festival & Parade

Northern Kentucky’s 17th annual Pride celebration begins with the parade that takes off from Madison and E. Sixth at noon, heads down W. Pike, W. Fifth, then Main St. until hitting Mainstrasse. The festival with drag performances, live music, community info booths, family activities, food, and over 100 vendors will line the Sixth Street Promenade and Goebel Park. Sun, June 7, noon-5 p.m., Mainstrasse Village, Covington