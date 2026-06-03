The Queen City’s Most Extreme Events

Photograph by Matteo via Adobe Stock

Cincinnati Spartan Trifecta Weekend

The Spartan Trifecta Weekend challenges athletes to compete in different races—Sprint (5K), Super (10K), Beast (21K), or Ultra (50K)—across rugged terrain featuring steep climbs, mud, and water obstacles. Participants earn the coveted Trifecta Hex by completing three races (Sprint, Super, and Beast) in a single weekend. ♦ June 6–7, Perfect North Slopes, 19074 Perfect Place Ln., Lawrenceburg

Savannah Bananas “Banana Ball”

After their sold-out debut last year, the Savannah Bananas return to Cincinnati for a family-friendly game of Banana Ball, featuring dancing, unique twists on traditional baseball rules, and acrobatic stunts. ♦ June 19–21, Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

KOI Drag Racing

This traveling dirt drag racing organization will host an action-packed day of side-by-side, heads-up competition and classes for a wide range of vehicles. Racers compete for full payout prizes in an action-packed motorsports event. With structured practice and elimination rounds, the event attracts both seasoned drivers and newcomers looking to test their speed. ♦ June 28, Hamilton Country Fairgrounds, 7700 Vine St., Carthage

Flying Pig Marathon TQL Beer Series

The TQL Beer Series blends running with Cincinnati’s rich brewing history through themed races tied to major festivals. The 14K and 7K Brewery Run events highlight Oktoberfest weekend, offering scenic riverfront routes and a lively, social race event. Designed for both serious and casual runners, these races celebrates the fitness community and local beer culture. ♦ September and May, downtown

BLOC Party Bouldering Competition

The BLOC Party Bouldering Competition brings together climbers of all levels for an indoor event. The comp features creative bouldering routes and is followed by World Cup-style finals. ♦ August 29, Climb Time Oakley, 3245 Omni Way, Oakley

Go-Kart Racing Leagues

This eight-week go-kart racing series offers structured competition for drivers of all skill levels, including pro, adult, and junior divisions. Weekly races feature heat rounds and endurance-style formats, emphasizing both speed and strategy. The leagues provide a competitive environment for racers looking to improve skills and enjoy high-speed action. ♦ June 29–August 17 and September 21–November 9, Full Throttle Adrenaline Park, 11725 Commons Dr., Springdale

Wake Nation Water Park Kicker Contests

Wake Nation’s Kicker Contests highlight wakeboarding’s most exciting water sport skills, focusing on fun and community. Riders launch off of jump ramps and are pulled by an overhead pulley system while spectators watch. With divisions for all skill levels, the event showcases competitive talent and freestyle creativity during this fun summer activity. ♦ Summer, Wake Nation Water Park, 201 Joe Nuxhall Way, Fairfield