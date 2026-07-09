Cincinnati Weekend Picks July 10-12

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From music lovers to sports enthusiasts to cosplayers, you’ll be able to find the perfect event to suit your interests this weekend.

Cincinnati Opera Presents: Lalovavi

The Black Opera Project’s debut production hits the stage this weekend. The show takes place in what used to be Atlanta 400 years in the future and follows Persephone, daughter of tyrannical ruler Titan, on her journey of love and escape after her father learns she possesses a rare gene that gives her vitality and longevity. Music will be sung in English and Tut. Tickets start at $25. Thurs, July 9 & Sat, July 11, 7:30 p.m., Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Insect Fest

Calling all amateur entomologists—the zoo is spotlighting its creatures with more than four legs in a weekend full of exclusive animal encounters, educational demonstrations, crafts, and native plant seed giveaways. You can also take part in the third annual Bioblitz where whoever takes pictures of the most species of insect around their neighborhood will win a behind-the-scenes tour of the Zoo. All activities are included with admission. Fri, July 10-Sun, July 12, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Cincinnati Zoo, 3400 Vine St., Avondale

Anime Ohio 2026

Cincinnati’s biggest anime convention is back with cosplay, artists, panels, gaming, manga vendors, costume contests, a performance masquerade, a maid cafe, and more. Plus, you’ll be able to meet and hear from beloved voice actors Brian Donovan, Quinton Flynn, Tom Gibis, Alejandra Reynoso, Skip Stellrecht, and Michael Yurchak. Ticket prices vary by day. Fri, July 10-Sun, July 12, Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Rd., Sharonville

Bob Dylan in Concert

The music legend is back at Riverbend with special guests The John Doe Folk Trio and Lucinda Williams and Her Band. Show up 90 minutes before the concert for a free pre-show cookout—your concert ticket gets you two entrée items and a snack. Tickets start at $51. Fri, July 10, 7 p.m., Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Twp.

Hops & Hyzers Summer Disc Golf Tournament

Disc golfers of all ages and skill levels are invited to compete in this 18-hole summer tournament. Registration is $35 and includes play, a swag bag, a raffle ticket, and a free HighGrain beer (for those 21+). Tee times are limited to five players each. Sat, July 11, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Winton Woods, 10245 Winton Rd., Springfield Twp.

Monster Jam

Come see monster trucks compete and destroy stuff at three big rallies this weekend. Who will come out on top; Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, Megalodon, Sparkle Smash, Zombie, JCB DIGatron, Krazy Train, or Plane Krazy? Tickets start at $23. Sat, July 11-Sun, July 12, Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown

Brewing Heritage Day

Join the Brewing Heritage Trail at Rhinegeist and Northern Row to celebrate the city’s long and proud history of beer with a day of activities including a brewing history exhibit, ask-a-brewer tasting stations, VR brewing cellar explorations, a speaker series, special guided tasting tours and samplings, a root beer tasting station for kids, a talent show, and a reading of the City of Cincinnati Proclamation to mark the first official Brewing Heritage Day. Sat, July 11, noon; Rhinegeist, 1914 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine; Northern Row Brewery, 111 W. McMicken Ave., Over-the-Rhine

Muse Concert

English rock band Muse is coming to Riverbend as part of its “The Wow! Signal” tour. The group best known for songs like “Supermassive Black Hole”, “Uprising”, and “Starlight” will be joined by Bloc Party and The Temper Trap as opening acts. Tickets start at $65. Sat, July 11, 7 p.m., Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Twp.

Breakfast at Wimbledon

Braxton Factory 52 is inviting you to an elegant lawn-side watch party of the Wimbledon tennis tournament complete with Wimbledon-inspired cocktails, a tennis ball scavenger hunt with prizes, a competition for best dressed, and of course the games being shown on the big screen outside. Prizes will be given to the attendee in the best Wimbledon Whites and best tennis-inspired outfit. Sun, July 12, 10:30 a.m., Braxton Factory 52, 4600 Beech St., Norwood

Goblin Market

Outer Realms is throwing a fantastical market at Rhinegeist with unique local vendors, board game and D&D demos, a potion-making station, a costume contest, a scavenger hunt, interactions with “real” goblins, limited edition pint glasses, and more. There will also be a charitable giving competition where the Artificer Guild and the Wildling Guild will face off to see who can raise the most money for the Freestore Foodbank. Sun, July 12, noon-6 p.m., Rhinegeist, 1914 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine