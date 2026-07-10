Cincinnati Celebrations That Spotlight Immigrant Communities

Illustration by Jessica Dunham

One of the best ways for immigrants to maintain connections to the homeland in a new city is by celebrating their cultural traditions, food, and art and sharing it all with their new neighbors. Check out these upcoming programs and travel the world without leaving Cincinnati.

Afrifest Cincy (July 18)

“Taste of Africa” is a free all-day festival celebrating African arts, music, food, and traditions at Sawyer Point. Attractions include African and Caribbean food vendors and food trucks, fashion, culture, community showcases, an outdoor marketplace, and music and dance performances.

Art of India (July 25)

The Cultural Center of India hosts a free evening of interactive art-making and Bollywood dance at Summit Park in Blue Ash. The organization also offers ongoing arts education, wellness retreats, yoga, meditation, breath work, stencil art, storytelling, poetry, and cooking classes.

Summermusik: ¡Jangueo boricua! (August 16)

This “Puerto Rican Hangout” features acclaimed cuatro player Fabiola Méndez in a program of Puerto Rican guitar music as well as traditional songs accompanied by local band Son del Caribe. Presented at Delhi Event Center, it’s one of the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra’s “A Little Afternoon Musik” programs in this year’s Summermusik series.

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati (September 17–20)

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Cincinnati’s celebration of Germany, which sent one of the first waves of immigrants here. We still thank them for establishing Over-the-Rhine, Music Hall, and our love of beer and wine. The country’s largest Oktoberfest has settled in nicely on the downtown riverfront, which allows for huge Munich-style tents.

Cincinnati Rhythm (September)

Cincinnati Compass is a collaborative project of the Cincinnati Regional Chamber, the City of Cincinnati, UC, and more than 65 community partners to connect immigrants with resources, opportunities, and each other. Its annual multicultural celebration includes food, music, dance performances, and community awards.

Day of the Dead Celebration (November 1)

Fiesta NKY is a Florence-based nonprofit supporting Northern Kentucky’s Hispanic immigrant community by helping to meet immediate food, child care, shelter, and mental health challenges. The organization hosts Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) with an altar for photos of loved ones, food, and hot chocolate.

Heartfelt Tidbits Makerspace (Ongoing)

The nonprofit organization provides long-term support, one tidbit at a time, for immigrants and refugees. Programs include job readiness training, community gardens, and a free weekly makerspace class to teach and support sewing, embroidery, screen-printing, and other art projects. Volunteers and donations are always welcome.