Alveo is Serving Up Hearty Italian Sandwiches in the Heart of Mariemont

Photograph by Jon Medina

Mariemont residents have long pined for a take-out sandwich shop to complete their quaint, European-esque village. Alveo has exceeded those deli dreams. In a corner spot on the square’s main drag, the joint venture between Parisian Pantry Co. and Sebastian Bakehouse has been an immediate hit. But don’t let the lunch hour lines scare you off. The wait is well worth it. Here, everything hinges on the bread. Baked in-house daily, the rustic schiacciatta (a cousin of focaccia) is at once crispy and chewy, subtly seasoned—the perfect anchor to every sandwich. With just seven sandwiches, the menu is slim, but far from simple. These two-handed sandwiches are big enough to share, but you won’t want to.

La Rustica, for example, combines layers of soft prosciutto with a sweet black truffle honey glaze and a creamy ricotta spread. L’Alveo’s nutty pistachio crema is buried between crunchy arugula, stracciatella, and smooth slices of mortadella. For something tangier, try La Classica with its tomato conserva and zesty lemon oil. Complete the meal with an Italian Aranciata soda, sea salt chips sourced from Spain, and a chunky chocolate chip cookie that will make you forget your name.

Take it all to go, or savor it inside at one of the sleek, white tables. Minimal decor, light-drenched windows, and a few pops of plants and pottery give it a Scandinavian sophistication. In warmer weather, a handful of red bistro tables offer al fresco dining.

Alveo, 6816 Wooster Pike, Mariemont, (513) 508-7729