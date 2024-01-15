Cincinnati Weekday Picks: Jan 15-18

PHOTOGRAPH BY PIXXEL DESIGNS COURTESY OF THE MLK COALITION

Your January may be dry, but your work week doesn’t have to be. There’s plenty to do from cake decorating to kitten cuddles. Here’s whats happening around Cincinnati from January 15-18.

MONDAY JANUARY 15

MLK Jr. Coalition Cincinnati Presents the 49th Annual Freedom March

Celebrate the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the annual Freedom March. There will be an interdenominational prayer to kick off the event at 10:30 a.m. at the Freedom Center and then the March will head to Washington Park at 10:40 a.m. A bus will be provided for those who are unable to march. The program continues through the day at Memorial Hall where speakers and performers will be featured. 10:40 a.m., National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, 50 E Freedom Way, downtown

Game Night: Bar vs. Wizard

This isn’t your typical game night. At Fabled Brew Works, it’s everyone in the bar vs. “the wizard.” Patrons will work as a team to fulfill the quest through battles and mini-games. If you succeed, you’ll win a prize. Be warned that the wizard beat everyone in December, so bring your A-game if you want to take down this evil mage. 5-10 p.m., Fabled Brew Works, 331 Kenton Lands Rd. Suite 300, Erlanger

TUESDAY JANUARY 16

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live

Daniel Tiger and his friends invite you to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe to see his show, King for a Day: The Grr-ific Musical. The live performance will feature the beloved characters and songs from the popular PBS Kids show along with some fun new numbers. This preschooler-friendly performance is 60 minutes long with a 15-minute intermission. Doors open at 5 p.m., show starts at 6 p.m., Taft Theatre, 317 E 5th St., downtown

The Cheesecakery Decorating Class: Winter Wonderland

Learn how to create cute and delicious winter designs with the pastry chefs at The Cheesecakery. You’ll be provided with the tools and knowledge to make a cupcake look like a yeti and put a penguin on a cookie cake. The best part? You get to keep and eat your sweet snowy creations. 6:30 p.m., The Cheesecakery, 4825 Whetsel Ave., Madisonville

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 17

Photograph courtesy of Rhinegeist Brewing

Beer for Humans Pint Night Featuring the American Lung Association

Grab a beer and do a good deed. During Pint Night, any pint you buy at Rhinegeist comes with a token to vote on your favorite charity. Every featured charity of the month will receive donations based on votes, but the overall winner gets a special bonus donation. Rhinegeist is partnering with the American Lung Association for this event to help spread awareness of these causes. 5-8 p.m., Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Prohibition in Norwood

Take a trip back to the 1920s with the Norwood Historical Society. They’ll walk you through the underground bar scene of Prohibition-era Norwood with special cocktail tastings, games, and an interactive presentation. The event also includes a tour of the cidery. Feel free to dress up in your Gatsby best. 6:30-8 p.m., Northwood Cider Company, 2075 Mills Ave., Norwood

THURSDAY JANUARY 18

Central Parkway YMCA Blood Drive

January is Blood Donor Awareness month and you can celebrate by taking part in a local blood drive. Hoxworth Blood Center is bringing the Donor Bus to the Central Parkway YMCA for a morning of donations. Every donor will get a free “Be the Good” t-shirt for participating. 9-11 a.m., Central Parkway YMCA, 1105 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Anime Trivia Night with Kitties

Get your maneki neko ready to take part in an anime trivia showdown at Purrfect Day Cat Cafe. Competitors will face off in the cat room and snuggle with the kitties while fighting for glory. The winner will receive two free cat lounge passes. Don’t forget to grab a drink at the bar– they’ll have Happy Meow-er pricing. Spots must be reserved. Arrive at 6:30 p.m., Trivia starts at 7 p.m., Purrfect Day Cat Cafe, 25 W 8th St., Covington