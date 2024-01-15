Getaway House Offers an Unforgettable Escape

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

When my husband and I took our first (and only) babymoon in October 2010, we knew it would be our “last hurrah” for the foreseeable future. What we didn’t realize, though, is that it would be our last solo trip for over a decade.

Don’t get me wrong—we have regular date nights thanks to two sets of very generous grandparents, but in terms of us going away for a night just the two of us well, 13 years, four kids, one pandemic, several job changes, and a variety of budget constraints have made an overnight getaway seem like a desert mirage; an impossible dream and delirious desire fruitlessly entertained during 2 a.m. feedings, toddler meltdowns, and the seemingly endless chauffeuring required for “big kid” schedules.

But 2024 is, of course, the Year of Many Adventures, and my husband and I have started to see light at the end of the tunnel, finally leveling up to the “sweet spot” of parenthood. And so, after some research and an awesome Black Friday promotion, I booked us a night at Getaway House in Hocking Hills.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

Getaway “House” is a bit of a misnomer; these “homes” are neighborhoods of impossibly charming tiny homes found in some of the country’s most picturesque regions, which, here in Ohio, is obviously Hocking Hills.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

The Getaway House outpost in Nelsonville is surrounded by several hiking and biking trails, ample opportunities to spot wildlife, and idyllic areas for waterfront picnics along Burr Oak Lake. There are 40 tiny-house “cabins” nestled on a nearly 100-acre expanse, but the cabins are arranged in such a way that you really, truly, feel miles away from everything.

If you’re new to tiny house living, you might be intimidated by the diminutive square footage. Don’t be. Marie Kondo-level organization, thoughtful design, and tons of natural light make for a cozy, but not cramped, experience. Plus, a lovely outdoor space with a picnic table, fire pit, and Adirondack chairs more than doubles the “space” of the home, making the Great Outdoors even more appealing…even in the winter. (Pro tip: unless you are into channeling your inner caveman, spring for the fire starting kit—and be prepared to totally melt into the chairs, basking in the warmth of the fire while enjoying the incredible silence and star-filled sky above Hocking Hills.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

From the lockbox for cell phones to the lack of a TV set (you won’t miss either, I promise!), the opportunity to unplug and reconnect (with your partner, a friend, or your self), is one you shouldn’t pass up. Tony and I are major puzzle addicts, and the small table inside our tiny cabin—dubbed “Susan”—was the perfect size for us to conquer a 300-piece puzzle. (The one and only time we used our phones, aside from sending photos to the kids at Grandma and Grandpa’s, was to sync up with the cabin’s retro-style stereo to listen to some of our favorite bands from college. Why was music so much better back then?)

As we get into 2024 and work on setting—and following through with—our intentions for the year, know that a rejuvenating and meaningful getaway is well within reach. After such an enjoyable (and surprisingly affordable) experience, Tony and I agreed that we will make mini getaways part of the Year of Many Adventures, and I’m so excited to see where we’ll go next.

Getaway House, 38490 Todd Rd, Nelsonville, Ohio