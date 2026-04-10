Photograph by Andrew Doench

Few offices in Cincinnati boast as rich a history as The Cincinnati Dental Group. Founded in 1926 by Dr. Clyde Erbeck as Erbeck Family Dentistry, the practice has been a trusted provider of dental care to the Cincinnati community for nearly a century. Now in its fourth generation of leadership under Dr. Steven Erbeck, the office has grown into a full-service, state-of-the-art group practice with offices in Mason and Montgomery.

From its humble beginnings, the practice has kept pace with advancements in dental technology and treatment methods, while always staying true to its core value of providing a patient-centered environment. In an era dominated by corporate dentistry, this family-owned practice continues to uphold the values of personalized dental care and tradition. The Cincinnati Dental Group invites you to experience the exceptional care and warmth that has defined their practice through the generations.

300 Third Ave., Mason, OH 45040, (513) 398-7051; 7775 Cooper Rd., Montgomery, OH 45242, (513) 891-1007; www.thecincinnatidentalgroup.com