Photograph by Andrew Doench

Dr. Heck and the team at Montgomery General Dentistry provide precision dental care with a personal touch. They are focused on caring and comprehensive management of your oral health with a hometown feel. Positive outcomes, no matter the severity or complexity of dental issues, come with experience and training.

Whether it’s family dental care, cosmetic dentistry, or emergency treatments, Dr. Heck is focused on you and those outcomes. They treat you like a friend and want to build a relationship of reliability, compassion, and fairness. Dr. Heck specializes in providing a safe, judgment-free zone for those with complex dental issues.

9370 Main St., Suite B, Montgomery, OH 45242, (513) 794-1884, www.montgomerygeneraldentistry.com