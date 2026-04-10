Photograph by Andrew Doench

Our office is committed to providing compassionate and exceptional care. Specializing in advanced periodontal treatment, gingival grafts, and dental implants, we treat each person as family. We strive to make each person feel heard, valued, confident, and comfortable in their journey to oral health.

With 20 years of dedicated experience, Dr. Toth, a military veteran and current Army Reservist who is a diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology, brings integrity, precision, and a personal touch to every patient interaction.

5032 Appaloosa Circle, Morrow, OH 45152, (513) 899-7186, https://tothperio.com