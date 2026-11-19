Photograph by Catherine Grace

After closing in 2019, Mt. Adams’s Tavern on the Hill reopened in June as a New England–inspired bar and restaurant. Every inch of the walls is covered in memorabilia, athletic equipment, and newspapers celebrating teams near and far. TVs play all the big games, so once you’re settled among the vintage Bengals pennants, order a beer or themed cocktail. Try the Big Red Sangria (spiced rum, vin rouge, orange bitters, triple sec, and orange juice) or the Extra Inning (vanilla vodka, coffee liqueur, cold brew, and simple syrup) as a sweet pick-me-up.

Photograph by Catherine Grace

The Tavern has also perfected sports bar favorites. Fun flavors and spices with different signature blends grace everything from the housemade Dugout Chips to the pizza crust. The wing selection is split between dry rubs and sauces like the Sultan’s Gold rub (curry, cumin, coriander, paprika, and garlic) or the Buffalo Wet—a classic so buttery and balanced that it can make a believer out of a buffalo sauce hater. If you’re in a cheesy mood, look no further than The Green Monsta Pizza (garlic oil, spinach, black olives, mushrooms, and mozzarella) for a rich and garlic-y experience to share with your fellow fans.

Tavern on the Hill, 1111 St. Gregory St., Mt. Adams, (513) 241-4455