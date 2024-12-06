Charity 365

Image by Vikoriia via Adobe Stock

January

Grab a group of friends and make sandwiches for Our Daily Bread in Over-the-Rhine. The organization accepts food donations all year long.

February

Donate fleece blankets to the local children’s hospital through Project Linus’s “Make A Blanket” Day. The nationwide event takes place the third Saturday of February.

March

Volunteer for Habitat for Humanity’s three-day “Rock the Block” event to help build homes or complete exterior projects for qualifying residences.

April

Plant native flowers and trees or help grow food for zoo animals at the Bowyer Farm Wetland Project, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s 529-acre property in Warren

County.

May

Help clean up local parks with your coworkers during the Cincinnati Parks’s Mayor’s Corporate Challenge. Each team has a different task, including mulching and brush removal.

June

Help more children learn to swim by donating to Lane 8 Fund, which purchases swimsuits, swim caps, goggles, and team shirts for participants.

July

Keep neighborhoods clean by volunteering for Keep Cincinnati Beautiful’s “1st Saturday Community Cleanups,” which rotates between Evaston, Walnut Hills, and East Walnut Hills on a monthly basis.

August

Donate to Crayons to Computers’ Teacher Resource Center and help area teachers get supplies for their classrooms for the new school year.

September

Gather a group of 10 and make a meal for guest families at the Ronald McDonald House through the “Taste of Hope” program.

October

Write letters to local seniors who are experiencing loneliness through United Way of Greater Cincinnati’s “Notes of Encouragement” initiative.

November

Renovating your home or office space? Donate old building materials to Building Value,

Easterseals Redwood’s retail store in Northside.

Decemeber

Get in the giving spirit this holiday season and sign up to assemble food boxes at the Freestore Foodbank’s distribution center in Riverside.