Image courtesy Pepsi

To celebrate National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday, July 15, Pepsi is offering a free hot dog with the purchase of a Pepsi Zero Sugar at five local restaurants, while supplies last. The one-day event is part of the brand’s “Local Eats Deserve Pepsi” campaign. This year’s participants are:

Champions Grille

Get a Cincinnati-style cheese coney topped with Empress chili, mustard, onions and shredded cheddar at this West side sports bar. 3670 Werk Rd., Western Hills, (513) 376-8920

Mr. Gene’s Dog House

Head over to this Queen City fave for any hot dog on the menu, including the classic cheese coney with Cincinnati-style chili, mustard, onions and shredded cheddar. 3703 Beekman St., South Cumminsville, (513) 541-7636

Chicago Gyros and Dogs

This Greek restaurant is serving up a Chicago-style hot dog topped with mustard, relish, onions, tomato, dill pickles, celery salt and sport peppers. 201 W. McMillan St., Clifton Heights, (513) 621-3828

Lucky Dog OTR

The cheese coney featuring Lucky Dog’s famous chili, diced onions and shredded cheddar is available at this late-night haunt. 1210 Main St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 813-7777

Fillmore’s Dairy Hut

This Northern Kentucky favorite is offering a cheese coney topped with its signature chili and cheese. 7500 Burlington Pike, Florence, (859) 371-7221

Since its 2024 launch, “Local Eats Deserve Pepsi” has supported more than 75,000 local restaurants nationwide by providing restaurants with behind-the-scenes resources while encouraging diners to discover and support neighborhood favorites.