Cincinnati Weekend Picks July 17-19

Photograph by Mark Dumont courtesy Cincinnati Zoo

Festivals, concerts, and themed gatherings are around every corner in Cincinnati this weekend. Here are just a few to consider checking out.

Southbank Shakespeare Presents: Rude Nights at the Midland

This community Shakespeare company is debuting an original musical adaptation of Taming of the Shrew. The show—Rude Nights at the Midland—follows a battle of the bands between pop-punk princess Jessie and her ex-boyfriend, ska slacker Trevor. Tickets are $20, the content is advised for 18+ audiences, and you may see one of the magazine’s very own editors on stage. Thurs, July 16-Sun, July 19, 7:30 p.m., Thomas More University Theater, 333 Thomas More Pkwy., Crestview Hills

Bacon, Bourbon & Brew Festival

The three B’s will be celebrated at Newport’s Festival Park this weekend with local food vendors crafting exclusive bacon-forward dishes, craft beer and bourbon tastings, specialty bourbon cocktails by Molly Wellmann, live music, kids activities, and more. Admission is free. Fri, July 17-Sun, July 19, Newport Festival Park, 201 Riverboat Row, Newport

Pride Night at the Cincinnati Zoo

Cincinnati Pride is taking over the zoo for an fun inclusive night of animal encounters, free train and carousel rides, live music, DJs, themed enrichment, Pride merch, and an all-star drag lineup with performances by Viktor Diamond, Quasi, Alexander Cameron, Jossie G, Ana Log Stix, Guad Ala Jara, Roxie D. Mocracy, Molly Mormen, P.H. Dee, Chasity Marie, and Drag Race season 16/Drag Race All Stars season 11 alum Morphine Love Dion. Tickets are $32. Fri, July 17, 6-9 p.m., Cincinnati Zoo, 3400 Vine St., Avondale

Heather Shaw Stand-Up

Comedian, podcast host, and TikTok phenom Heather Shaw will be performing two sets at Commonwealth. Shaw is known for her mix of political commentary and unfiltered observations of the lesbian experience. Tickets are $25. Fri, July 17, 7:30 & 9:45 p.m., Commonwealth Comedy Club, 522 Fifth Ave., Dayton, KY

AfriFest Cincy

“Taste of Africa” is a free all-day festival celebrating African arts, music, food, and traditions at Sawyer Point. Attractions include African and Caribbean food vendors and food trucks, fashion, culture, community showcases, an outdoor marketplace, and music and dance performances. Sat, July 18, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sawyer Point, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, downtown

Bastille Day in Montgomery

In commemoration of its French sister city of Neuilly-Plaisance, Montgomery is throwing its annual Bastille Day street party with French beer and wine, over 15 food vendors, can can dancers, a magician, an accordion player, balloon animals, and more. For music that’ll really storm your bastille, make sure to stick around for RICKY NYE INC., Cassette Junkies, and The Mistics. Sat, July 18, 4-11 p.m., Montgomery Rd. and Cooper Rd., Montgomery

The Great Picnic

Great Parks is keeping the America 250 celebration going with a fesive party featuring a corn hole tournament, pie eating contest, bike parade, vintage baseball game, picnic decorating competition, live music, a flyover, plus food and beer vendors. Check the event website for contest registration info. Sat, July 18, 4-9 p.m., Miami Whitewater Forest, 9001 Hope Rd., Harrison

90s vs. Y2K Bar Crawl

Pick your team—90s or 2000s—and head to OTR for an interactive crawl with food and drink specials, professional photography, friendship bracelet making, origami, bedazzling, a Bop-It competition, and more throwback activities. Check in at Cobblestone from 4-6 p.m. and finish at the 10 p.m.-midnight afterparty at Bloom. Tickets are $30 and include 2-3 drinks and all activities. Sat, July 18, 4 p.m.-midnight; Cobblestone, Bloom, Nice Life, Goodfellas Pizzeria, MOTR, Queen City Exchange, Rosedale; Over-the-Rhine

Findlay Night Market

The annual after hours market at Findlay is back with all storefronts—including outdoor vendors—staying open and offering exclusive deals until 9 p.m. While you shop, you can enjoy magic, an origami workshop, music by DJ Diamond and CLEÖCRT, and the Art & Poetry Slam hosted by Quills and Queers where writers will share their work and be eligible to win cash prizes. Sat, July 18, 5-9 p.m., Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

John Mellencamp Concert

Legendary singer-songwriter John Mellencamp is stopping at Riverbend as part of “Dancing Worlds Tour—Greatest Hits.” Attendees can expect to hear some of his most beloved songs like “Jack & Diane,” “Hurts So Good,” and “Small Town.” Tickets start at $50. Sun, July 19, 8 p.m., Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Twp.