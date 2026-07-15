A Ranch Hideaway in Indian Hill

Photograph courtesy Chris Farr/The First Showing

Address: 8425 Kugler Mill Rd., Indian Hill

Listing Price: $2,100,000

There’s no question about it—Indian Hill’s amenities are abundant, from Turner Farm to the Indian Hill Winter Club to fabulous parks and hiking trails, topped off by an easy 15-minute drive to downtown. Though its beginnings as a farm community were humble, it slowly morphed into a weekend playground for Cincy’s crème de la crème in the early 1900s, until permanent roots were planted, and grand estates began to pepper the hillsides.

Photograph courtesy Chris Farr/The First Showing

Not all homes in the area are sprawling mansions, though. On a nearly three-and-a-half-acre lot lies a vibrant, modern, 1970s-era gem at 8425 Kugler Mill Rd. Sheltered by a dense canopy of trees, it’s nearly invisible from the road. Upon approach, this appears to be a sleek, yet unassuming, gray ranch. That little ruse holds until you pass through the front door and are greeted by gobs of natural light streaming through a floor-to-ceiling window stretching between the main and lower levels. Business in the front, party in the back.

Photograph courtesy Chris Farr/The First Showing

The entire rear of the house is a celebration of the lot’s natural beauty. Perfectly executed for unobstructed views of the meandering creek and mature trees, it’s a testament to the power of thoughtful design. Multiple decks, a patio, and the front porch offer ample al fresco opportunities.

Photograph courtesy Chris Farr/The First Showing

Throughout the nearly 2,700-square-foot floor plan, the vibe feels fresh and energized. Contemporary finishes, like the kitchen’s custom concrete island and stainless-steel cabinets, pair with the warm natural texture of hardwood floors and wood accent walls to create a space that’s effortlessly cool but instantly welcoming.

Photograph courtesy Chris Farr/The First Showing

A (nearly) all-white palette serves as a backdrop for the kaleidoscope of color provided by Mother Nature across every season. Each room, including the three bedrooms, maximizes views in such a way that daily life inside the home becomes an immersive experience. Four bathrooms round out the count. The lower-level stuns with architectural features, plus additional family room and flex space.