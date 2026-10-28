Caruso’s Prep House Helps Food Businesses Grow

PHOTOGRAPH PROVIDED BY CARUSO'S PREP HOUSE

Known for its signature Italian cheese torta and other specialty items available at markets and stores about the tri-state, Caruso’s Gourmet Foods has been in business for more than 20 years.

With Caruso’s Prep House in Ludlow, Kentucky, Carrie and Tony Caruso hope that the new shared-use commercial kitchen space will support other food businesses as they grow, encouraging the same longevity they’ve experienced. “We know firsthand how important having the right space and equipment can be when you’re building a food business,” Carrie says.

The kitchen opened its doors to the public with an open house earlier this month, inviting the community and prospective food entrepreneurs to tour the facility, meet the team, and learn more about rental opportunities.

The project is a natural next step for the Carusos, who have spent decades in the food industry. As their business grew, so did their need for space. “Our business just grew so much that it was time to find our own place,” Carrie explains.

After searching for an affordable, fitting location, the Carusos ended up purchasing the former Jeff Thomas Catering commissary. The building, which had not been on the market, became available after a tip from a vendor, and the Carusos acted quickly. But the journey from purchase to opening wasn’t always easy.

“Nothing was up to code,” Carrie recalls. “It became a big old nightmare. We had to rip out everything and start all over again.”

Renovations included new floors, walls, plumbing, and paint. Despite the challenges, Carrie says the effort was worth it. “It’s kind of like a step between your home kitchen and an industrial kitchen,” she adds. “It’s just a bougie little kitchen. You just want to be there.”

Caruso’s Prep House is designed to give local food businesses access to a professional kitchen without the financial burden of building or maintaining their own. The kitchen is equipped with commercial appliances, including a tilt skillet for large-batch cooking, and is intended for established small businesses that need more space to grow. “I’m not really looking for startups because I think it would just be too disruptive, but if you’ve got a growing little business, you don’t have to be years and years into it,” Carrie says. “You just have to have the need for a better space for yourself.”

Carrie hopes to bring in up to five other food producers, hoping for a collaborative environment where each business has room to work. “I’m not going to run it out to the point where you’re tripping over people or can’t get to what you need to do,” she says. The kitchen is set up so that each business has their own station, and Carrie is open to buying additional equipment based on renters’ needs. “If there’s a particular piece of equipment that you need, I’m open to helping you or getting it for you,” she says. “I’ve purposely left space so people can bring in what they need.”

Caruso’s Prep House is also focused on creating a welcoming atmosphere. The kitchen features colorful artwork, a coffee bar, and Carrie’s personal philosophy on hospitality.

“At the end of the day, I want it to feel like I’m welcoming you into my house,” she says. “I have a coffee bar set up. There will be libations if you need something, and it’s just a different vibe.”

For food entrepreneurs interested in renting space, the application process is straightforward. The Carusos have brought on Ali Crowdus, a chef and small business consultant, to handle logistics, including rental agreements and social media. Prospective tenants can apply through a link on the Caruso’s Gourmet Foods website or through Facebook and Instagram.

While Carrie is excited to fill the kitchen, she says she’s not in a rush. She’s looking for the right combination of people and wants to foster a respectful, collaborative environment. “It’s very exciting to be an owner, not a renter,” she says. “I look forward to having my own space and to helping others grow their businesses, too.”

815 Oak St., Ludlow, carusosgourmetfoods.com/carusos-prep-house