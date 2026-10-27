Brandy Gleason Eats Her Way Across Ohio

Illustration by Johnny Ruzzo

Brandy Gleason, editor of American Roadtripping and chief writer at Gleason Family Adventure, recently released her fifth book, Unique Eats and Eateries of Ohio: The People and Stories Behind the Food (Reedy Press). The award-winning writer and speaker talks about exploring the Buckeye State’s culinary scene and inspiring others to choose their own adventures.

You’re originally from Ohio, right?

Yes, I’m a small-town girl who grew up in the town of Plain City.

What inspired you to write this book?

Food has always been one of my favorite ways to experience a destination. When I travel, I want to know where the locals eat and what dish a place is known for. I realized Ohio has so many incredible restaurants with fascinating stories behind them, and I wanted to bring those stories together. This book gave me the opportunity to show people that exploring Ohio can start with something as simple, and delicious, as deciding where to eat.

What was your favorite state-specific food growing up?

I loved homemade comfort food, so Ohio Amish Country was always a place I loved to go and get some of the local-made goodies. I was always a fan of pizza, too.

What was your favorite Cincinnati discovery for the book?

Camp Washington Chili was the place I went with. It has such a fun vibe and the place hasn’t changed much since it opened. I loved that about it. The fact that there is still only one made it unique, plus those chili flavors. [Editor’s note: The original building was torn down in 2000 to make way for road widening project.]

What’s the most interesting dish you came across while doing research?

Oh my goodness, tough question, because there were so many. I think, the G and R Tavern with the thick bologna sandwich served with onion and pickles was interesting. I had never had a sandwich like that! Cafe Istanbul in Dublin, Ohio, had Mediterranean flavors and I had never had baba ghanoush and it was incredible.

Why and how is food a good entry point to explore a state?

Food tells you so much about a place. It tells you about its history, the people who settled there, its agriculture, traditions, and even its personality. A restaurant can become the reason you visit a small town, but once you’re there, you discover the shops, museums, parks, architecture, and people. I always say a great meal can be the beginning of a great road trip.

Do you think Ohio’s food scene gets a bad rap compared to other states?

I think Ohio’s food scene is underestimated. People immediately associate certain destinations with food—New York, Chicago, New Orleans—but Ohio deserves to be part of that conversation. We have incredible chefs, historic restaurants, immigrant food traditions, farm-to-table dining, diners, bakeries, Amish cooking, barbecue, international cuisine, and some wonderfully quirky foods. The diversity is what makes eating your way around Ohio so much fun.

What do you ultimately want readers to get out of the book?

I want readers to use the book, not simply put it on a shelf. Pick a restaurant, get in the car, and go. Try something you’ve never eaten before. Visit a town you’ve never explored. Talk to the restaurant owner. Ask about the story behind the dish. And then look around and see what else that community has to offer. Ultimately, I hope the book reminds people that you don’t have to travel far to have a great adventure. Sometimes all you need is a full tank of gas, an appetite, and a reason to hit the road.

Unique Eats and Eateries of Ohio: The People and Stories Behind the Food is available wherever books are sold.