Photograph courtesy Montgomery Inn

Montgomery Inn has been serving Cincinnati for 75 years. What began as a family run neighborhood restaurant has grown into a Queen City staple. This November marks 75 years since the Gregory family took over a small tavern in Montgomery and turned it into a restaurant known for ribs. Just in time for the milestone, the company wrapped a full remodel at The Original Montgomery location. The memorabilia that tells the story of the Inn still has its place on the walls, but everything around it is new.

Photograph courtesy Montgomery Inn

Unforgettable flavor and world-class hospitality are what Montgomery Inn is known for. It’s a reputation that goes back to 1951, when Ted Gregory earned the nickname the “Ribs King” and his wife Matula created the famous sweet and tangy barbecue sauce that you could only get at the restaurant.

Today, more than 45 million bottles of Montgomery Inn barbecue sauce have been sold in stores across the Midwest and East Coast. It’s a taste that never goes out of style. Montgomery Inn has hosted athletes, musicians, and even U.S. presidents throughout the years.

Whether you’re planning a business meeting, a family gathering, or a holiday party, there’s a place for you at the Inn. “We’re thankful and proud of our parents,” says Tom Gregory, son of founder Ted Gregory. “They laid the foundation for our family and we’re thankful for the tremendous staff that we’ve had all these years. They are a huge reason for our success. It’s still a joy to walk in the doors of the restaurants every day.”

What’s new—and what’s not

Since opening its doors, the original Montgomery location has held on to its neighborhood charm. When you walk in today, you’ll notice both what’s changed (new carpet, upgraded furniture, and refreshed lighting to brighten the space) and what’s stayed the same (the sports memorabilia, family portraits on the walls, and the welcoming atmosphere).

The remodel honors the old, and welcomes the new—every detail was designed to create a comfortable dining experience without losing the soul of Montgomery Inn, and that delicate balance was at the center of the project. Head of marketing Justin Hicks says it was important to stay true to tradition while updating for the future.

Host your holiday gatherings at Montgomery Inn

Visit the website to make your holiday reservation and create new memories at Montgomery Inn’s original location or at the iconic Boathouse on the Ohio River.

If you can’t make it to Cincinnati, send the gift of Montgomery Inn favorites

From ribs and sauce to Saratoga chips and other favorites, CincyFavorites.com ships Montgomery Inn foods nationwide.