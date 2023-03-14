Best Restaurants No. 10: Bouquet

Photograph by Catherine Viox

A Covington gem that stands out for its fresh, locally sourced ingredients and seasonal menu. And true to its name, the wine pairings are superb. A single dish here can bring in a medley of flavors from across the world. My Maple Leaf Farm duck came with daikon, Asian pears, poblano peppers, and smoked corn puree. This global—ahem—bouquet of flavors simultaneously bolstered and contrasted the duck’s sweetness. This is the kind of restaurant where each bite reveals new depths.

519 Main St., Covington, (859) 491-7777, bouquetrestaurant.com

Editor’s Note: We have a three-way tie for 10th place, according to our rankings. These great restaurants initially missed the cutoff for our Top 10 list. However, due to Royce’s sudden closure, The Precinct, Losanti, and Bouquet move up a spot. They each provide an exceptional dining experience.