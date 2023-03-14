Best Restaurants No. 10: Losanti

Photograph courtesy Crown Restaurant Group

This eatery differs from other area steakhouses by leaning into its Italian influences. House-made pastas pair wonderfully with prime steaks, and the massive meatballs are not to be missed. As with most of our city’s best restaurants, Losanti sources many of its ingredients locally. The tender “Steak and Frites,” for instance, uses perfectly marbled Ohio Wagyu. At Losanti, this classic dish feels familiar-yet-novel, thanks to unique touches like golden raisin chimichurri and parmesan fries. Enjoying such a dish on Losanti’s tranquil patio overlooking Washington Park is one of the city’s great pleasures.

1401 Race St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 246-4213, losantiotr.com

Editor’s Note: We have a three-way tie for 10th place, according to our rankings. These great restaurants initially missed the cutoff for our Top 10 list. However, due to Royce’s sudden closure, The Precinct, Losanti, and Bouquet move up a spot. They each provide an exceptional dining experience.