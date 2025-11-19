Barb Cooper Shows You How to Eat Your Way Through the City

Illustration by Jonny Ruzzo

Cincinnati Food Tours has been on the scene in Cincinnati for more than a decade, offering the lowdown on the delicious culinary delights in Over-the-Rhine and beyond. We chatted with owner/operator Barb Cooper about her journey from owning her own spot near Findlay Market (Daisy Mae’s Market) to singing the market’s praises to local foodies and out-of-towners.

When did you get started giving food tours?

I started offering food tours at Findlay Market in 2012 when the World Choir Games were in town.

What was the impetus for the business?

I was in Charleston, South Carolina, on a girls’ trip in 2011. We didn’t know much about the area, so we signed up for a food tour. We were introduced to some real hidden gems, and we learned so much about Charleston’s history in a fun, relaxing way. I decided that someone in Cincinnati should do the same thing. That person ended up being me!

How many food tours did you run in the beginning?

I focused just on Findlay Market for the first few years. As interest grew regarding restaurants in Over-the-Rhine, I began to add more options.

How many do you currently run?

We now have tours in OTR, along the streetcar line, and in Walnut Hills, Pendleton, and Hyde Park. We also offer theme-based tours, such as our Sweet Stroll and our Burgers, BBQ, and Beer Tour, for a total of seven different public tours. In addition, we offer private, customized tours and occasional special events.

Why do you think your business has grown?

Cincinnati Food Tours has the support of a wonderful group of Findlay Market merchants and locally owned restaurants. I also have the best little team of tour guides who are as passionate as I am about spreading the word about all Cincinnati has to offer. Most of my business comes from word of mouth and social media. We have lots of return customers. We have also been fortunate to work with Visit Cincy to support their travel and tourism initiatives.

What’s the one dish/food item that you love showing to customers on your tours?

I really like introducing guests to goetta from Eckerlin Meats at Findlay Market. The guys at Eckerlin’s do a great job of explaining the history of this local specialty, and almost everybody agrees that Eckerlin’s recipe is one of the best. Goetta ties in well with the neighborhood’s German heritage, and it’s very special that Cincinnati can call it their own.

What are your top-selling tours?

The Original Findlay Market Tour and our Signature Over-the-Rhine Tour are our most popular tours.

How many are you running during the holiday season (Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve)?

Fifteen different events on various dates.

Is there anything that makes tours during the holiday season more special than other times of the year?

It’s always fun to see the holiday decorations and taste some seasonal samples.