Make Your Mom Feel Special This Mother’s Day

Photograph courtesy Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment

Gourmet Brunch at The Lempicka by Jeff Ruby

Start your Mother’s Day morning right with The Lempicka’s Gourmet Brunch Experience. Get your mom mimosa or Bloody Mary before hitting the brunch buffet, featuring smoked salmon and bagels, pan-seared salmon, deviled eggs, oysters on the half shell, and more. Alongside the buffet, a dessert display will offer cheesecake, carrot cake, butter pie, and other sweets. No more room on your plate? The experience will also offer interactive chef stations, including an omelet station, hand-carved USDA Prime Black Angus Strips, made-to-order gnocchi, and bananas foster French toast. Reservations are required. $150 per adult, $75 per child. May 11, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. or 1:30-3:30 p.m. 700 Walnut St., downtown, (513) 321-8080.

Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet at Subito

Subito’s Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet has so much to offer this year. Treat your mom with the restaurant’s artfully crafted selection of spring-inspired dishes, sparkling wine or mimosas, and desserts, including strawberry Nutella French toast, lemon spring pea campanelle, veal saltimbocca, sugar cane waffles, and more. Guests can also visit turkey carving stations and aseasonal fruit display. $79 per adult, $45 per child. May 11, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 311 Pike St., downtown, (513) 621-4500.

Mother’s Day Brunch at the Cincinnati Art Museum

Brunch and art are a perfect duo for the Cincinnati Art Museum’s Mother’s Day brunch. The event will feature an omelet station, homemade baked goods, and fresh assorted fruit juices. Enjoy brunch on the Terrace Café and then visit the art exhibitions and gift shop. Reservations are required. $47.95 per adult, $21.95 per child (children under 3 are free) May 11, a.m.-3 p.m. 953 Eden Park Dr., Walnut Hills, (513) 639-2986.

Mother’s Day Brunch at the Bell Event Centre

The Bell Event Centre has a special day planned for your mothers. Its Mother’s Day Brunch offers live music from Jon Aiken, bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys, a brunch buffet, and a flower bouquet bar. Parking won’t be a problem—the Centre offers free on-site parking as well. $75 per adult (over age 21, $55 per adult (age 13-21), $40 per child (under age 13). May 11, noon-2 p.m. 444 Reading Rd., Pendleton, (513) 852-2787.

Mother’s Day Lunch at the Fibonacci Brewing Co.

The Fibonacci Brewing Co. will host a Mother’s Day lunch in its beer garden, featuring lunch from Dine-in Hawaiian, live music, lavender wine punch, and a wide tap list. May 11, noon-3 p.m. 1445 Compton Rd., Mt. Healthy, (513) 832-1422.

Mother’s Day Breakfast at the Cincinnati Museum Center

Bring your mom to relive her childhood memories at this exclusive Mother’s Day Breakfast experience at the Cincinnati Museum Center. Eat a hearty breakfast with your mom and then enjoy exclusive access to special exhibition Barbie: A Cultural Icon until 11 a.m. Breakfast will include a build-your-own breakfast taco bar, breakfast favorites like Belgian waffles, bacon, breakfast potatoes, yogurt and granola parfaits, and fruit juices or mimosas. $60. May 10, 8-11 a.m. 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate, (513) 287-7000.

Mother’s Day Brunch at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden

Surround yourself by nature and wildlife in this unique brunch experience at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden. The zoo will host its special Mother’s Day Brunch in its brand-new exhibit, Elephant Trek. This event includes a brunch spread, animal encounters, interactive activities, and opportunities for photos. The brunch menu includes Belgium waffles, hashbrown casserole, assorted pastries, cheddar and chive scrambled eggs, and more delicious options. Parking is included with admission. $50 per adult, $25 per child. 9:30-10:30 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon, 12:30-1:30 p.m. 3400 Vine St., Avondale, (513) 281-4700.

Mother’s Day at Nicola’s

Make your mom feel luxurious at Nicola’s this Mother’s Day. Enjoy the Pick Two Menu, which includes brunch, dinner, and signature cocktails. Eat some of its delicious appetizers like crab cake, jumbo shrimp cocktail, gazpacho, and so much more. Pick from their iconic entrees like Raviolone Lungo, gnocchi, tagliatelle alla Bolognese, Nicola’s quiche, and more. $65. May 11. 1420 Sycamore St., Pendleton, (513) 721-6200.