Foodie News You Can Use

Local chef releases first cookbook, The Aperture closes on December 31, Mount Washington LaRosa’s to become LaRosa’s Taphouse, and more.

Local Chef Releases First Cookbook

David Willocks, owner of Baker’s Table in Newport, recently released his first cookbook, Baker’s Table Sourdough: Unlocking the Secrets of Artisan Bread at Home, giving readers the 13-step method for making the restaurant’s beloved bread. “Every week in our dining room I meet folks that want to bake their own sourdough at home but almost everyone is completely confused with where to start,” Willocks said in a press release. “This is my answer.” The 135-page hardcover book, which costs $35, is available through the restaurant’s website. You can also purchase a video course as a guide for an additional $60.

The Aperture Closing Next Week

After two years in business, The Aperture in Walnut Hills is closing its doors on Wednesday, December 31. “We have made the difficult but necessary decision to pause our present operations, take some time to absorb lessons from the past two years and, along with a little bit of rest and reflection, rebuild for the future that we’re planning to start during early 2026,” Owner Jordan Anthony-Brown said in an Instagram post. “This is not ‘goodbye’ but more of a ‘see you later.’” The restaurant is planning a New Year’s Eve blowout featuring a seven-course tasting menu in partnership with Spanish steakhouse culinary residency Etxe. The dinner will showcase flavors from the Mediterranean and the Basque region of Spain. Tickets are $175 per person (wine included at an additional $75).

Mount Washington LaRosa’s to Become LaRosa’s Taphouse

The Mount Washington LaRosa’s is relocating to the Big Ash Brewing space at 5230 Beechmont Avenue and reopening as LaRosa’s Taphouse in February. The renovated space will be more than double the size of the current location, including a full dining room/beer hall which seats 100. There will also be an outdoor beer garden with live music area as well as an enclosed, dog-friendly year-round patio with total seating and self-serve tap system offering Big Ash Brewing craft beers, wine, and hard seltzers on tap. “This new Taphouse is all about giving our guests more of what they already love,” said Nick Fucito, LaRosa’s Mount Washington franchise owner. “While the location may be new, the heart of LaRosa’s hasn’t changed. We’ve served Mount Washington for more than four decades, and this expansion and relocation is our way of honoring our loyalty to our guests.”

Atwood Oyster House Closing Next Week

Atwood Oyster House recently announced that the restaurant is closing on Wednesday, December 31. The oyster joint opened in the former PearlStar space in Over-the-Rhine two years ago. “Our mission was to bring Cincinnati diners perfectly presented oysters and elegant and thoughtful seafood dishes—we are proud to have fulfilled that vision,” said owners Garth Lieb and Tom Stephen in an Instagram post. “We are grateful for our team, whose countless hours of hard work have made Atwood such a wonderful place to dine.” All gift cards purchased after November 1 can be refunded and any gift cards left after January 1 will be honored at The Pony or Liberty’s Bar and Bottle until March 1.

Skyline Chili Coming to Fountain Square

Last week, Skyline Chili announced it has signed a lease to open a Fountain Square location in the former March First space. “Fountain Square is the heartbeat of Cincinnati, and Skyline has always been about bringing people together,” said’ Dick Williams, Skyline Chili’s CEO. “Whether it’s fans celebrating a big sports victory, families or friends connecting for entertainment programming, or convention visitors exploring the city, we want to be there for them on Fountain Square whenever the craving hits.” The new restaurant is set to open in the spring and will feature a beer and wine bar, and a private party room.

Yukon Cornelius Pizza Returns to Dewey’s

Dewey’s Pizza announced the return of the Yukon Cornelius. The seasonal pie, named after the beloved Christmas movie character from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, is made with olive oil, minced garlic, mozzarella, white cheddar, seasoned Yukon Gold potatoes, red onion, bacon, green onions, and lemon-chive sour cream, and is available through January 12.

Pop-Up Wine Sale on January 16

The Cincinnati International Wine Festival, Cincinnati Cooks!, and the Freestore Foodbank are hosting a pop-up wine sale on Friday, January 16, at the Freestore Foodbank Community & Distribution Center (3401 Rosenthal Way). “We’re excited to bring back our popular pop-up wine sale as we build momentum toward our 35th anniversary celebration,” said CIWF Executive Director Sarah Gagnon. “This event gives wine lovers an exclusive preview of what’s to come at the festival while supporting our mission of giving back to the Greater Cincinnati community through our work with more than 30 local nonprofits.” Tickets are $75 and are available at winefestival.com.

Cultural Dinners at Dean’s Mediterranean Table in Northside

Ahead of its March 10 grand opening, Dean’s Mediterranean Table is hosting several cultural dinners at its new Northside location at 4024 Hamilton Avenue. The next available dinner, featuring Lebanese food, takes place on Saturday, January 24. Tickets are $75 per person. Upcoming dinners include food from Morocco and Southern France.

Area Restaurants Win Big at Statewide Industry Awards

Earlier this month, the Ohio Restaurant & Hospitality Alliance Annual Industry Awards recognized 23 winners from across the state, including four from southwest Ohio. Local winners were:

Restaurant of the Year – Southwest: The National Exemplar

Ohio Craft Brewery of the Year: Rhinegeist Brewery

Back of House Employee of the Year: Nigel Sparks from Catch-a-Fire Pizza

Server of the Year: Amy Mollette from Catch-a-Fire Pizza

“Industry Awards allow us to recognize the dedication, creativity and service that define our members,” said John Barker, president and CEO of the Ohio Restaurant & Hospitality Alliance in a press release. “These honorees represent the spirit of an industry that continues to evolve, inspire and strengthen communities across the state.”