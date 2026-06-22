A Natural Oasis in Hyde Park

Photograph courtesy RealLink

Address: 2924 Erie Ave., Hyde Park

Price: $749,000

From the outside, 2924 Erie Avenue looks like many other beautiful Hyde Park homes. But what isn’t obvious from the curb is its age—100 years old—and its modern, elevated interior look. In addition, the nearly quarter-acre lot surrounded by tall trees gives unrivaled privacy.

The four-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home sits close to the intersection of Erie and Paxton avenues—a highly walkable location to nearby parks, schools, churches, and shops. Josh Burkhardt, the selling owner, bought the home in 2021 because the location was “immediately attractive.”

Photograph courtesy RealLink

“The house, which turned 100 years old last year, was full of character that wasn’t highlighted to its full potential,” he says. “I had updated prior houses and saw the potential to bring out the home’s unique details, including the original hardwood floors and the Rookwood tile fireplace and fountain, while completing modern updates such as a fully renovated kitchen.”

Photograph courtesy RealLink

And that’s what he did. Burkhardt shares he’s only leaving as he is on a new assignment with the Air Force, and will miss the home’s oversized lot, private backyard, and “opportunity to cultivate an oasis balancing people and nature.”

Take a step onto the first floor and be greeted by incredible light and large windows, which give the home a bright and airy feel. An original wall fountain is still operational and makes for a one-of-a-kind backdrop for a home office or study. A key goes into the floor to turn on the fountain.

Photograph courtesy RealLink

Upstairs, an open loft area with more sizable windows makes for a great reading nook or exercise space.

“As we have renovated and updated the home, our appreciation for the craftsmanship in the building of this house has only grown. The original doors, moldings, and woodwork throughout the house give a custom feel and are in stark contrast to the cookie-cutter suburban homes being built today,” Burkhardt says.

Photograph courtesy RealLink

In the kitchen, it becomes obvious that a true cook led the renovations. “[I] optimized the space to efficiently support cooking for anywhere from two people to our entire extended family when they are in town or a get-together with friends,” Burkhardt adds.

Photograph courtesy RealLink

Around back, Burkhardt’s partner Drew Swayne, a horticulturist, led outdoor renovations, removing invasive plants and replacing them with natives that “support a diverse ecosystem.” A sunroom allows for full nature viewing in most weather.

Photograph courtesy RealLink

“He is particularly proud of the hell-strip—the area of grass between the sidewalk and road—transformation, which now boasts a perennial pollinator garden, which is loved by the neighborhood. We have even received letters thanking us for the beauty it adds,” Burkhardt says.

The pair have experienced quite a bit of wildlife in the backyard. “On a regular basis, we see native bees, butterflies including migrating Monarchs, a variety of songbirds, Lazarus lizards, chipmunks and squirrels, the Hyde Park deer, foxes, and even a turkey. Our favorite seasons are spring and fall, sitting out on the patio under the large shade trees or in the three-season room,” Burkhardt says.

Photograph courtesy RealLink

In a world of “cookie-cutter suburban homes being built today,” he says, this one stands out. “There is truly no other home exactly the same as ours.”