Celebrating National Martini Day the Right Way

Photograph courtesy Prim

June 19 is National Martini Day and it’s the perfect excuse to hop around town and treat yourself to a refreshing cocktail. Grab some friends and take your pick from this guide to Cincinnati’s spunkiest martinis to celebrate the holiday accordingly.

Unakite at Prim

Prim, the most recent addition to Cincinnati’s bar scene on this list, is an ambient spot perfect for a moodier night out. Its Unakite is a charcuterie-inspired martini, with a split base of Mezcal and Pisco, Manzanilla sherry, a house-made blood orange cordial, and finished off with silky blue cheese oil droplets. This drink is for those who like it smoky, sweet, and savory all at the same time. 70 W. Fifth St., downtown, (513) 246-1107

Espresso Martini Flight at Alcove

If you’re feeling indecisive, try Alcove’s espresso martini flight and have your choice of three specialty martinis. The MadTree restaurant offers classic, matcha, s’mores, and its current seasonal flavor—lavender ube—to choose from, available during lunch, dinner, and weekend brunches. Don’t be afraid to follow the flight with a full size of your favorite flavor. 1410 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 371-5700

Pickle Me Peppers at Juniper’s

Juniper’s seasonal menu is filled with its own take on classic cocktails, and the Pickle Me Peppers martini takes its roots from the 1850s. The cocktail features Citadelle Vive le Cornichon gin, Vermouth Routin Blanc, and Disco Inferno Liquid Heat bitters for some spice. To finish off this tangy drink, the martini includes an olive and banana pepper brine. 409 W. Sixth St., Suite 100, Covington, (859) 291-4466

Chai Espresso Martini at Marigold

Coffee lovers should try adding a little extra spice to their espresso martini the with the chai variant at Marigold. The vodka martini includes espresso and coffee liquor, as well as Irish cream and caramel to complement the spices in the chai. The blend of Irish and Indian influences makes for the creamiest caffeinated cocktail. 60 W. Fifth St., downtown, (513) 996-0210

Photograph by Claire Lefton

Axe of Perun at Sudova

Fans of a dirty martini should try out Sudova’s Axe of Perun, which offers a tangy and salty concoction to sip on. Its pepperoncini-infused vodka is paired with vermouth, olives, and pickle brine to appeal to those with savory palettes. Then, pair your cocktail with your choice of an Eastern European small plate or bread if you’re looking to snack while you sip. 22 W. Court St., downtown, (513) 407-7974

Photo courtesy Rosie's

Affogato Martini at Rosie’s Italian

Find a sweet option that’s authentically Italian with an affogato martini from Rosie’s. The dessert-like cocktail starts with a scoop of housemade vanilla gelato and includes aged apple rum, cherry liqueur, coffee liqueur, and Carabello Coffee cold brew concentrate. It’s a fruity drink that can be enjoyed during or after your meal. 300 E. Seventh St., downtown, (513) 381-1243

Lychee Martini at Quan Hapa

Quan Hapa’s lychee martini is a vodka martini with an Asian-inspired twist. The cocktail features Haku Japanese vodka, elderflower liquor, lychee juice, and a lychee as a garnish on top. The slightly sweet and floral flavor of the lychee and elderflower make this an interesting and refreshing option for your night out. 1331 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 421-7826

Photo courtesy Rosie's

Olive Oil Washed Martini at Rosie’s Italian

To create its olive oil washed martini, Rosie’s preps a batch of Beefeater gin that is marinated overnight with thyme, rosemary, and olive oil. The concoction is then strained into a chilled glass and paired with a dry vermouth, making an herbaceous and rich cocktail. 300 E. Seventh St., downtown, (513) 381-1243

Photo courtesy Cobblestone OTR

Espresso Martini at Cobblestone OTR

Cobblestone OTR, a cocktail bar in the heart of Over-the-Rhine, makes a twist on your traditional espresso martini. This version includes vodka, a local fresh-brewed espresso from Redtree Coffee, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, and simple syrup, topped with a charred marshmallow garnish. 1132 Race St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 400-5284