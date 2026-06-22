Try Gourmet Takes on Deli Favorites at Danny Boy

Photograph by Jon Medina

Danny Boy, the latest venture by Daniel Souder, opened its doors in Mariemont last November with only lunch on the menu. Since then, he’s added dinner service, soft-launched catering, and stocked the deli and butcher cases and pantry shelves with a variety of curated foods and beverages.

Equal parts butcher shop, deli, restaurant, and wine bar, Danny Boy has it all on offer for those in need of a quick lunch, a sit-down dinner, a take-home meal, a fast snack, a six-pack, or a bottle of handpicked wine.

Photograph by Jon Medina

Souder says what sets Danny Boy apart is that customers are able to purchase items they enjoyed right off the menu. For example, the steak and bone-in pork chops served at dinner are also available in the butcher case. The popular chicken salad on the lunch menu is also packaged for sale in the deli, as are the tuna salad, pimento cheese, deli meats, sourdough bread, assorted crackers, giardiniera, and more. The 750-square-foot, first-floor pantry and deli area offers indoor seating and patrons are welcome to take their food to the upper level as well when dinner’s not in service. All menu items are made with a little “chef-fy nuance to them,” Souder explains, meaning familiar but elevated, thanks to Chef Evan Hartman. (Patrons will recognize Hartman’s well-sourced, seasonal style from his days at Pleasantry OTR, Souder’s previous restaurant.) These special touches can be found in everything from homemade condiments to freshly baked focaccia.

Photograph by Jon Medina

Danny Boy carries regional and national products from producers such as Urban Stead Cheese, Le Cracker, In the Curious Kitchen, Smoking Goose Meatery, Sky Haven Farm, Mom ’n ’em Coffee, and Great Lakes Potato Chips as well as a variety of sodas, beer, and wine.

Overall, Souder’s plan for opening a market in his own neighborhood has been a success. “It’s been nice to see a mix of neighborhood people from [nearby] and adjacent areas,” he says. “People walking toward the Wasson Way trail or those who have known me or our chef over the years come to seek us out.”

Danny Boy, 6896 Murray Ave., Mariemont, (513) 271-1888