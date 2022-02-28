Photograph by Amy Spasoff

Mona Dermatology is among the first offices in the region to offer Qwo injections, the only FDA-approved treatment that targets stubborn cellulite. Here’s what you can expect with this treatment.

What is cellulite?

Similar to how the peel of an orange appears, cellulite are dimples in the skin, most frequently experienced on the buttocks and thighs, and it’s more than just skin deep. Although it’s harmless, cellulite is a cosmetic feature that many of us are conscious of.

What causes cellulite?

Cellulite is caused by three things:

Skin: your skin thins over time

Fat: fat cells enlarge and push against the skin

Fibrous bands: the fibrous bands under the skin thicken and cause tension and the signature dimpling look

On average, nine out of 10 women will have cellulite in their lifetime. While diet and exercise are excellent for your well-being, the formation and destruction of cellulite is out of our control. Unfortunately, due to the deeper causes of cellulite, many of the scrubs and creams that are advertised to target cellulite don’t yield results.

What are Qwo injections?

The enzymes in the Qwo injections target the fat structure under the skin and release fibrous bands, redistribute fat cells, and stimulate new collagen. Once full results are experienced, they’ll help smooth out the craters in the targeted areas.

When will I see results from Qwo injections?

Results from the treatment are seen in as little as 10 weeks. However, it depends on the number of dimples you want to treat and how deeply formed they are. It could take multiple treatments over the course of a few months to see the improvement you’re looking for.

Try Qwo this winter!

Qwo is best for use in winter months because when the enzymes start breaking up fibrous bands, bruises can begin to form beneath the surface of the skin. This is normal, safe, and actually a good sign—it means that the Qwo is working. However, you may not want visible bruises in the warmer months while wearing shorts or swimsuits.

Am I a candidate?

Schedule a consultation! Mona Dermatology is a female-founded practice with all-female providers. We understand firsthand why women want to reduce cellulite permanently, but in a non-invasive way. Schedule a consultation by visiting the website to book online or call the office: (513) 984-4801. A provider will discuss a customized approach for your treatment goals.