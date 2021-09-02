Travel Back In Time on These Four Walking Tours

Get your steps in and do a little time traveling during these four walking tours in Greater Cincinnati.

ILLUSTRATION BY MATT JOHNSTONE

Hometown Haunts

One of American Legacy Tours’s signature events, “Queen City Is Haunted” gives you the lowdown on the city’s grisliest murders and spookiest venues, including well-documented ghost sightings at Music Hall. True crime buffs and wannabe paranormal investigators will love the history packed into this 3/4-mile walk.

Brewhaha

If there’s one thing Cincinnati knows extremely well, it’s beer. Let the Brewery District Community Urban Redevelopment Corp’s guides tell you all about the beer barons of yore during the Brewing Heritage Trail tour. You’ll learn about the industry’s evolution over the years and even visit an underground beer cellar or two.

Where Art Thou?

Everywhere you look these days, there’s a new mural covering a once-blank brick wall, many courtesy of ArtWorks. You can purchase a ticket for the nonprofit’s guided weekend mural tours of downtown, Pendleton, and Over-the-Rhine through October, or download a map from the website to create your own route.

Guided By Voices

Whether you’re into history, horticulture, or architecture, Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum’s self-guided walking tour allows you to explore the 733-acre National Historic Landmark at your own pace. Snag a brochure and make your way over 44 miles of paved roads, accented by a waterfall and 15 lakes.