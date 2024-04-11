Poppin’ Tags at the Thrift Shop

PHOTOGRAPH BY DEVYN GLISTA

Goodwill

Ohio Valley Goodwill operates 19 neighborhood locations across Greater Cincinnati, including the mothership location on Springfield Pike and a by-the-pound outlet. cincinnatigoodwill.com

St. Vincent de Paul

The Ohio and Kentucky branches of this charitable organization operate 12 area stores stocked with everything from books to small appliances to furniture and clothing. svdpnky.org; svdpcincinnati.org

Valley Thrift

The Evendale location of this three-store chain is packed with a wide variety of goods. We’ve had especially good luck finding linens here. You might unearth other treasures in Fairfield or Kettering. valleythriftstores.com

Salvation Army

Often called Family Stores, the Salvation Army’s thrift stores in Norwood, Delhi, and Eastgate fund the organization’s Adult Rehabilitation Center programs. satruck.org