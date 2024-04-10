A Familiar Foe Hands FC Cincinnati Its First League Loss

Hell Is Real draws the clicks, the national media coverage, and the elevated level of ire between supporters, but are we sure the New York Red Bulls aren’t FC Cincinnati’s true rivals? Just kidding! Kind of?

Photograph by Joseph Guzy

I don’t actually believe the Red Bulls are the Orange and Blue’s most despised opponents, but there’s no argument for any other side to be No. 2 on a list of FCC’s most loathed foe. Let’s consider the facts after New York’s 2-1 victory Saturday evening at TQL Stadium, FCC’s initial league setback of 2024.

The Red Bulls are FC Cincinnati’s most common adversary since the latter joined Major League Soccer in 2019. FCC is 5-6-5 (win, losses, draws) against New York, reflecting the inherent equality between the two franchises.

They faced off five times in 2023: twice in league play, twice in the playoffs, and once more in the U.S. Open Cup. The Garys claimed victory in four of those matches, notably dispatching the Red Bulls from the U.S. Open Cup and the postseason—with both triumphs at Red Bull Arena. Interestingly, FC Cincinnati is just 1-4-1 against the Red Bulls in home matches.

We’re talking about playoffs

FCC picked the opportune moment for its first home win against New York, thumping the Red Bulls 3-0 in the first match of a best-of-three Round 1 playoff series last November. Game 2 was nabbed by the Orange and Blue in a testosterone-charged, 10-round penalty shootout. FC Cincinnati won but lost Matt Miazga for the rest of the postseason. The MLS Defender of the Year got himself sent off after converting a penalty, and his reported post-match antics (see below) led to a playoff suspension.

New York’s Game 2 loss marked its second consecutive postseason elimination by FC Cincinnati. In 2022, Brandon Vazquez’s go-ahead goal was the difference in a 2-1 victory in the visitors’ first-ever MLS playoff contest.

The Amaya episode

Apparently FC Cincinnati fans don’t forgive or forget easily. Three years after Frankie Amaya, FCC’s very first draft pick, had his trade request granted, the franchise’s grumpier fans have continued to mercilessly boo (and chant worse words) at him in subsequent meetings with the Red Bulls.

After scoring New York’s first goal Saturday to tie things up at 1-1, Amaya mimicked one of Lucho Acosta’s signature celebrations. It was Amaya’s first score since scoring at TQL Stadium late last season. Be careful what you boo for!

Miazga has another moment

As mentioned, Miazga got himself suspended for the rest of the 2023 postseason for reportedly entering an area of Red Bull Arena reserved for match referees following FC Cincinnati’s Game 2 victory. The Orange and Blue scraped by Philadelphia in the next round but fumbled a late lead in the East Final to Columbus, where Miazga’s shrewd defending and on-field leadership were sorely missed.

On Saturday, Miazga endured another moment of misjudgment, yanking down New York’s Sean Nealis in the penalty box, leading to an easy penalty call for the Red Bulls in first-half stoppage time. Fortunately for the former Red Bull player, goalkeeper Evan Lauro—making his first MLS start in place of the injured Roman Celentano—saved Lewis Morgan’s penalty.

FC Cincinnati and the New York Red Bulls play again on July 20 at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

Up next

FC Cincinnati (12 points) head north of the border to face CF Montreal (7 points) on Saturday evening.

Grant Freking writes FC Cincinnati coverage for Cincinnati Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter at @GrantFreking.