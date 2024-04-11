Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks April 12-14

Embed from Getty Images

The best way to describe this weekend in Cincinnati is action-packed. From an AEW international title eliminator match to Monster Jam to a parent-child golf tournament, the activities are non-stop. Here are some of the weekend’s events.

The Party Source Tasting Soirée

It’s a tasting party at the source for parties. On Friday from 5-8 p.m. you’ll be able to sample drinks from 30 different companies including Boone County Distillers, Basil Hayden, and Rivergreen Seltzers. Once you grab your free drink tickets at the front of the store, you’ll be able to peruse the sample selection to your heart’s (or liver’s) content. Friday, April 12, 5-8 p.m., The Party Source, 95 Riviera Dr., Newport

Beer and Bonsai

Join the Bonsai Society of Greater Cincinnati for a hands-on class while you have your hands on a glass of Sam Adams beer. The Bonsai Society will be walking you through the basic steps of the Japanese horticultural art. While shaping your tiny trees, you’ll be sampling a flight of Sam Adams craft brews. Admission is $99 and covers the cost of the tree and beer for two people. Friday, April 12, 5:30 p.m., Samuel Adams Taproom, 1727 Logan St., Over-the-Rhine

Meadow Links Spring Parent Child Golf Tournament

Team up with your kids for a full-family golf tournament. Your team, which must consist of one parent and one child under 18, will compete against other parent-child teams on the nine-hole course. There will be three holes of Scramble play, three holes of Best Ball play, and three holes of Alternate Shot play. Registration is $45 per team and tee times will be assigned by staff. Saturday, April 13, 8 a.m., Meadow Links & Golf Academy, 10999 Mill Rd., Winton Woods

AEW: Collision & Battle of the Belts

The first ever All Elite Wresting match in Highland Heights is going to be a barn-burner. Starting with the Collision show at 7 p.m., AEW will be broadcasting live for three hours. Stick around the whole night because the main event match is Battle of the Belts X. In this international title eliminator, Rocky Romero has challenged Roderick Strong for the AEW title belt. Saturday, April 13, doors open 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m., Truist Arena, 500 Louie B Nunn Dr., Highland Heights

Monster Jam

This weekend, Heritage Bank Center is going to be overtaken by monsters. Well, monster trucks. At 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Monster Jam will be showing off and competing with their enormous 12,000 pound trucks. Favorites like the Grave Digger and Megalodon will all be in attendance. Saturday, April 13-Sunday April, 14, Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown

Fight for Air Climb 2024

If you’ve ever wanted to climb up all the stairs of Great American Ballpark, now is your chance. Don’t worry, it’s for a great cause. The American Lung Association’s annual Fight for Air Climb is open to climbers of all skill and competition levels. From families to firefighters, Cincinnatians will be climbing stairs and raising money in the fight against lung disease. Registration is $35 in advance and $50 on the day of the event. Sunday, April 14, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

Ladles Not Landfills

La Soupe is celebrating Earth Month by cooking and serving up their delicious soups that come from rescued ingredients. You’ll be able to eat a great meal that helps prevent food waste. You can also learn more about environmental causes at the informational booths by the Cincinnati Zoo, Cincinnati Museum Center, Gorman Heritage Farm, and Hamilton County ReSource. Sunday, April 14, 4-6 p.m., MadTree Brewing, 3301 Madison Rd., Oakley