Five Spooky Cincinnati Ghost Tours

Whether you’re a pro paranormal investigator or a total fraidy-cat, there are plenty of haunted tours to delight and fright in Cincinnati. Check out these tours offering ghost hunting, spooky stories, and even a pub crawl.
American Legacy Tours: Ultimate Queen City Is Haunted
On this tour of historic OTR, you’ll hear spooky tales surrounding Music Hall, Washington Park, the Emery Theater, and other local landmarks.
Tour starts: 1332 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine
Duration: Two hours
Price: $39 per person
Fear Factor: Low
This nighttime tour uncovers supernatural phenomena at bars and theaters, murder in old OTR, spirits in orphanages, and other hauntings.
Tour starts: Steps of Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine
Duration: One hour (extended 90-minute tour also available)
Price: $25 adults, $18 children 6 and up, $13 kids under 6
Fear Factor: Medium
Flying Pig Ghost Tours: Buried Secrets
Expect gruesome tales of body-snatching for medical dissection, as well as recent activity from those spirits that won’t rest in their graves.
Tour starts: 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine
Duration: Two hours
Price: $29 per person
Fear Factor: Medium
Bobby Mackey’s Paranormal Tours
Tours of this honky-tonk—billed as the “Most Haunted Nightclub in America”—include brief stops for paranormal investigation.
Location: 44 Licking Pike, Wilder
Duration: The standard is two hours, but five-hour stays are available for extreme ghost hunters.
Price: $35 per person ($25 per person for groups of four or more)
Fear Factor: High
Nightly Spirits Tour and Pub Crawl
On this pub crawl, you’ll hear scary stories and accounts of ghost sightings around OTR. Fraidy-cats should be fine with a little liquid courage at the bar stops along the way.
Tour starts: Arnold’s, 210 E. Eighth St., downtown
Duration: Two and a half hours
Price: $25 per person (beverages not included)
Fear Factor: Low
