Five Spooky Cincinnati Ghost Tours

Whether you’re a pro paranormal investigator or a total fraidy-cat, there are plenty of haunted tours to delight and fright in Cincinnati. Check out these tours offering ghost hunting, spooky stories, and even a pub crawl.

Photograph courtesy Adam Spangler

American Legacy Tours: Ultimate Queen City Is Haunted

On this tour of historic OTR, you’ll hear spooky tales surrounding Music Hall, Washington Park, the Emery Theater, and other local landmarks.

Tour starts: 1332 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine

Duration: Two hours

Price: $39 per person

Fear Factor: Low

Photograph courtesy Cincinnati Ghosts & US Ghost Adventures

Cincinnati Ghosts

This nighttime tour uncovers supernatural phenomena at bars and theaters, murder in old OTR, spirits in orphanages, and other hauntings.

Tour starts: Steps of Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Duration: One hour (extended 90-minute tour also available)

Price: $25 adults, $18 children 6 and up, $13 kids under 6

Fear Factor: Medium

Photograph courtesy Flying Pig Tours

Flying Pig Ghost Tours: Buried Secrets

Expect gruesome tales of body-snatching for medical dissection, as well as recent activity from those spirits that won’t rest in their graves.

Tour starts: 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Duration: Two hours

Price: $29 per person

Fear Factor: Medium

Photograph courtesy Gatekeeper Paranormal

Bobby Mackey’s Paranormal Tours

Tours of this honky-tonk—billed as the “Most Haunted Nightclub in America”—include brief stops for paranormal investigation.

Location: 44 Licking Pike, Wilder

Duration: The standard is two hours, but five-hour stays are available for extreme ghost hunters.

Price: $35 per person ($25 per person for groups of four or more)

Fear Factor: High

Photograph courtesy Nightly Spirits Haunted Pub Tours

Nightly Spirits Tour and Pub Crawl

On this pub crawl, you’ll hear scary stories and accounts of ghost sightings around OTR. Fraidy-cats should be fine with a little liquid courage at the bar stops along the way.

Tour starts: Arnold’s, 210 E. Eighth St., downtown

Duration: Two and a half hours

Price: $25 per person (beverages not included)

Fear Factor: Low