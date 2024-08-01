Save the Travel Date

Twins Days

Since 1976, more than 1,500 pairs of twins from around the world have gathered annually in Twinsburg, Ohio, to celebrate Twins Days. Known as the “Largest Annual Gathering of Twins in the World” by Guinness World Records, the August 2–4 event boasts parades, look-alike contests, and talent shows to honor the twins who founded the town in 1818 midway between Cleveland and Akron.

Tomato Art Fest

You say “tomato,” I say “festival.” The 21st annual Tomato Art Fest returns to Five Points in East Nashville August 9 & 10 to celebrate the perfect union of fruits and vegetables. The festival and parade are free to attend and include tomato-themed art, food, contests, and shopping, plus live music. Don’t forget your tomato costume!

Bourbon and Beyond Festival

The world’s largest bourbon-and-music festival is bigger than ever this year. Bourbon & Beyond touts 100 musical acts across five stages September 19–22 in Louisville, including headliners Neil Young, Zach Bryan, and Tyler Childers. Single-day tickets and four-day passes are on sale now.

Dollywood Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration

Dolly Parton’s namesake amusement park, tucked into the Great Smoky Mountains since 1986, has 50 world-class rides varying in intensity, making it the perfect fun destination for all ages. Cool off in Splash Country waterpark on the Downbound Float Trip, or soar through the trees on RiverRush, Tennessee’s first and only water coaster. And be sure to check out Dollywood’s 3D drone and fireworks show every evening in Wildwood Grove. The Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration is on through August 11.