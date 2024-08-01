Nestled in the heart of Canton, Gervasi Vineyard is a Tuscan getaway right here in Ohio! The 55-acre estate is only a four hour drive away from Cincinnati with an on-site spa, restaurant, and, of course—wine. The AAA Four Diamond resort just upped its luxury accommodations and recently completed renovations on the property’s historic Farmhouse.

The Farmhouse, which sleeps eight, was originally built as a residence in 1830. It has been restored to preserve its historic character—like that wrap-around porch!—while incorporating contemporary details. Vintage-style furniture and decor represents the estate’s history as a sawmill and dairy farm. Warm hues, exposed beams, and charming brick accents create a cozy atmosphere that will transport you to the Italian hillside. Snuggle up with a glass of wine and enjoy summer nights at The Farmhouse. As always, a complimentary Italian-style continental breakfast is offered each morning to be delivered to the room.

Things to do on the property

Spa

Walk over to the 5,000-square-foot spa for some me-time or bond with your significant other during one of the couples packages. Whether you’re looking for a quick manicure or want to ease muscle tension with a massage, there are dozens of options to choose from.

Eat and drink Italian cuisine

There are five on-site restaurants and bars where you can indulge in a variety of Italian favorites. The rustic, upscale Bistro serves antipasti, pasta, and pizza along with Sunday brunch. The Crush House wine bar offers casual fare that you can carry out to your room and The Piazza is a casual outdoor dining spot where you can enjoy a cocktail and small bites, and it’s an absolute dream during warmer months.

Book your stay!

Spend a day, a night, or a weekend at Gervasi Vineyard this summer for a Tuscany-like experience within driving distance. Visit the website to book your stay and experience the newly renovated Farmhouse alongside Gervasi Vineyard’s renowned hospitality.