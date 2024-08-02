All Hail the King Pigeon

Photograph by Chris von Holle

King Pigeon where storytelling and mixology come together for the ultimate cocktail experience. The bar’s cute cartoon mascot takes you along on his adventures—the selections on the drink menu reflect his journey. If he’s just gone skiing, expect some warm options like Irish coffee. If he’s hanging out on the beach, you’ll see summer sippers like a daiquiri with aged rum.

While the storybook structure and beyond-cute illustrations of a royal bird are fun, the real stars of the show are the drinks. The menu begins with a flavor matrix for the cocktails to help you decide if you want a drink that’s more sweet, sour, bitter, or umami. For those who like a fruity cocktail, Peardon My French (vodka, pear eau de vie, rhum agricole, lime, soda, and a thin slice of pear) is a light and refreshing option. If you want to try one of the more out-of-the-box drinks, go for the strong yet sweet PB&J (below) (peanut butter washed bourbon, raspberry jam syrup, lemon, and whey); it’s like a nutty Old Fashioned.

Photograph by Chris von Holle

There are also nonalcoholic cocktails available so nobody gets left out of the experience. With such a high level of conceptualization and interactivity, this is one of the most innovative bars in Cincinnati.

King Pigeon, 2436 Gilbert Ave., Walnut Hills, (513) 221-3000